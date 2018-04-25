Declan McBennett is the new RTÉ Group Head of Sport.

The Monaghan native will replace Ryle Nugent, who in February announced his intention to vacate the post he has held for eight years.

McBennett, who currently holds the position of Managing Editor of Live and Continuous News at the national broadcaster, has vast experience across RTÉ News and RTÉ Sport including positions as Editor of Television Sports News, RTÉ News Now, RTÉ News Online and RTÉ News and Current Affairs.

A one-time Monaghan junior footballer of the year with his club Oram, McBennett is still heavily involved in GAA at club level.

Speaking about his appointment, McBennett said, "I very much look forward to working with the RTÉ Sports team and with all of the sporting organisations RTÉ partners with to ensure that quality coverage of our national teams and national games is delivered to the Irish audience.

"I’m delighted to be taking up the role as we head into a fantastic summer of sport with the GAA Championships, the 2018 FIFA World Cup and the European Championships 2018."

RTÉ Director of Content Jim Jennings commented: "Declan has always shown his absolute commitment to public service media with a proven track record in delivering quality and trusted content to the audience.

"In a fiercely competitive sports market, I have no doubt that Declan will lead the RTÉ Sport team to further develop and evolve the quality sports coverage that Irish audiences turn to their national public service broadcaster for."

McBennett officially replaces Nugent in June, at the start of a huge summer of sport for RTÉ - with exclusive national radio commentary of the GAA Championships, 31 live Championship matches broadcast on television, the FIFA World Cup, as well as the inaugural European Championships, which brings the athletics, swimming, gymnastics, rowing and other sports together in one tournament.