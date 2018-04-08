Rhys McClenaghan has won gymnastics gold for Northern Ireland in the men's pommel at the Commonwealth Games.

England's Max Whitlock, the reigning Olympic champion, took the silver in the Gold Coast, Australia.

Antrim native McClenaghan won a silver medal for Ireland at the 2016 Junior European Gymnastics Championship.

McClenaghan believes his victory over Whitlock in the men's pommel horse final puts him among the best in the sport.



"Max has been my idol growing up and I've been watching him since 2010 when he was competing in the Delhi Commonwealths," the 18-year-old told BBC.



"I've always felt though that one day I could be up there with the best and beating them and this is a huge result for me."