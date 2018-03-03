Cora Staunton scored a terrific goal to help keep Greater Western Sydney Giants' NAB AFL Women's Grand Final dreams alive with a crucial defeat of Fremantle on Saturday.

The Mayo footballer has hit the ground running since heading Down Under before Christmas, picking up the sport of Aussie Rules incredibly quickly and shining in an ultra combative environment.

The Giants eased to a 39-21 win in Perth and Staunton again made her presence felt, nailing an effort from distance as her team leapfrogged their opponents to move into fourth.

The regular season goes up until the end of March, with seven rounds of games (four points for a win, two for a draw). The top two teams go into the final.

The Giants are in decent shape in the eight-team division, sitting two points off the top three teams who are all tied on 10 points.

They have yet to play the top two - Western Bulldogs and Brisbane - so their destiny is very much in their own hands.