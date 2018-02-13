British speed skater Elise Christie suffered Winter Olympics heartache once again in her career, after crashing out of the women's 500m short track final in Pyeongchang.

Christie, who was seeking a first Olympic medal, was trying to barge through to third place on the final lap of the race when she appeared to catch Yara van Kerkhof of the Netherlands. Shen then toppled to the ice and crashed into the advertising boards in the Gangneung Ice Arena.

The 27-year-old Scot previously endured heartbreak at the Sochi Olympics four years ago, after she was disqualified in each of her events at the Games.

In an emotional interview with the BBC after the 500m final, she said:

"Just in my feelings I was knocked over, I didn't fall on my own.

"But when there's five people in a final, then that doesn't give you any benefit when someone gets a penalty.

"It's just tough, I've worked so hard for the 500m and it's just been taken away from me. Even in the semi-final, I got crashed and ended up in lane four. And I know it's short track and I know I'm supposed to be prepared for this but it still hurts you know?"

Italy's Arianna Fontana took the gold medal in the final, while Choi Min-jeong of South Korea was penalised after coming home in second place, meaning that Dutchwoman Yara van Kerkhof claimed the silver medal.

Canada's Kim Boutin won the bronze medal.