Seamus O’Connor will be Ireland’s flag bearer at the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang on Friday.

O’Connor, a halfpipe snowboarder, will lead a team of five Irish athletes competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics, with the ceremony live on Friday from 11am on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player.

These athletes are Alpine Skiers Tess Arbez and Patrick McMillian, Cross Country Skier, Thomas Westgard and Half Pipe Skier, Brendan ‘Bubba’ Newby.

O’Connor said: "It’s a great honour for me and my family that I have been chosen to be the Irish flag bearer. As a double Olympian, I feel privileged to be a part of Team Ireland, a tight group of athletes and performance support staff representing Ireland on the world stage striving to be the best we can be."

The Parade of Nations will be held at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium with over 90 nations participating in the ceremony.