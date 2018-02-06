Three-time Irish Olympian Scott Evans has announced his decision to retire from international badminton.

The Dubliner will compete for Ireland for the last time at the European Team Championships, which takes place next week in Russia.

Evans became the first Irish male badminton player to qualify for an Olympics Games at Beijing in 2008, and went on to qualify for London 2012 and Rio 2016.

An eight-time national champion, Evans won the Irish Open in 2012.

His international highlight came in 2016 when he became the first Irishman to win a match at the Olympics, eventually finishing in ninth place overall after two victories.

The 30-year-old said: "The time is the right to retire after 14 years of full-time training and full-time participation on the world tour.

"I know what it takes to be a professional athlete every single day and what I need to do to be at my best and I don’t have the same desire as before.

"This hasn’t been an easy decision, but I feel it is the right one. Having the opportunity to finish my career while representing my country will be the best way to end this chapter."

He added: "I am very grateful to Badminton Ireland, Sport Ireland, The Olympic Council of Ireland and Hegarty Financial Management for giving me the opportunities to live my dream and be a professional badminton player for 14 years. Without their support my journey wouldn’t have been possible."

"I would like to sincerely thank my parents and brother who have been through the highest highs and when I have hit rock bottom. I would also like to thank Jim Laugesen who took me on at 17 years of age and still helps me to this day and to Camille, for all her support."