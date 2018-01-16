Irish figure skater Conor Stakelum has drawn to skate second out of the 37 competitors in the men's short programme at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Moscow on Wednesday at approx 9.00am.

He will be the first male skater representing Ireland to participate in the event since the championships began 117 years ago. Stakelum qualified for Europeans by achieving minimum technical scores over the course of the past two seasons.

The Dubliner will need to finish in the top 24 after the short to advance to the final free skating segment of the competition.

"I am so excited to finally be here," Stakelum said. "Making it to Europeans has been my goal ever since I began skating and it is an honour to be the first man from Ireland to do so."