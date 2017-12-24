The Green Bay Packers were frozen out by the Minnesota Vikings in a sub-zero 16-0 win at Lambeau Field.

The Vikings opened up a 3-0 lead when Kai Forbath made a 49-yard field goal in the first, with Stefon Diggs connecting with a four-yard Case Keenum (14 out of 25 for 139 yards) pass eight minutes later.

After a scoreless second period, Forbath made two more field goals - from 20 and 27 yards - as the Green Bay offence struggled to get anything going, Brett Huntley finishing with 17 out of 40 for 130 yards and two interceptions.

The Baltimore Ravens came closer to getting a playoff berth, beating the Indianapolis Colts 23-16.

Joe Flacco threw for 237 yards and two touchdowns, with the Ravens sealing the win with a Maxx Williams four-yard touchdown with 8:40 left in the game.