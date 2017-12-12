Diego Maradona has become the latest sporting figure immortalised with a statue of questionable likeness, with unfavourable comparisons doing the rounds on social media.

The Argentinean football legend was present in India to unveil the 12-foot statue erected in his honour.

The monument depicts Maradona lifting the 1986 World Cup trophy, but has drawn widespread unfavourable comparisons.

Diego Maradona is in India & a statue of him was unveiled at a charity event in Kolkata.

Good to see the chap that did the Ronaldo one is still in business pic.twitter.com/p5IDzgfExw — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) December 11, 2017

Last year a bust of Cristiano Ronaldo (below) was similarly ridiculed, while Ireland has not escaped lightly in the past either.

Olympic medallist and former world champion Sonia O’Sullivan was immortalised in her hometown of Cobh two years ago to very mixed reviews.

And here it is: the bronze statue of Sonia O'Sullivan in her hometown pic.twitter.com/DICwkjCOJ7 — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) September 20, 2015

Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt was honoured with a new bronze eight-foot statue at Jamaica's National Stadium earlier this month, which was a major improvement on the first effort 11 years ago.

And who can forget the bizarre - though a better effort than the aforementioned - Michael Jackson tribute by Fulham in 2013.

It commissioned by Mohamed Al-Fayed unveiled in 2011 outside Craven Cottage. It was removed two years later by new Fulham chairman Shahid Khan and moved to the National Football Museum in Manchester in 2014.