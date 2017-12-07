Like a putt on the 18th, the fifth penalty in a shootout or a last-minute drop goal, it all comes down to this.

Over the past four weeks the debate has raged: what were the greatest sporting moments of the first five decades of televised sport in Ireland?

Our pundits championed the athletic achievements of Treacy and O'Sullivan, they spoke powerfully on the political significance of England playing rugby in Croke Park and an Irishman winning the Tour de France, but in the end it was you the public who voted for our four finalists.

Tonight, at 10pm on RTÉ 2, you will decide what is Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment.

Des Cahill and Evanne Ní Chuilinn will be joined by some very special guests but you can have your say now by voting below. In case you need reminding, here is another look at the four final moments.

Ray Houghton's goal against England at Euro '88

Is Ray Houghton's goal against England #IrelandsGreatest Sporting Moment. Find out on @rte2 from 10pm. pic.twitter.com/m8j5C89nou — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 7, 2017

Munster beating the All Blacks in 1978

Will Munster beaing New Zealand be voted #IrelandsGreatest Sporting Moment? All will be revealed on @rte2 from 10pm pic.twitter.com/dGpQh8s6Fo — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 7, 2017

Padraig Harrington wins his first golf Major at the 2007 Open

Last week's much-talked about winner is a finalist for #IrelandsGreatest Sporting Moment. Padraig Harrington joins us in studio from 10pm @rte2 pic.twitter.com/KfCSUzRXVZ — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 7, 2017

The Italia '90 penalty shootout win over Romania

Ireland reached the quarter-final of the World Cup. Stars of that team join us for the decider of #IrelandsGreatest on @rte2 from 10pm pic.twitter.com/EaZMugUnr3 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) December 7, 2017

Cast your vote now. The winner will be revealed at the end of the show.

The finale of Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment is broadcast Thursday at 10pm on RTÉ2, where the favourite moment since 1962 will be decided.