Ireland will have representatives in three of tomorrow's Irish Badminton Open finals.

Nhat Nguyen will face Germany’s Alexander Roovers in the senior men’s singles decider at the Sport Ireland National Indoor Arena.

Seventeen-year-old Nguyen, who beat Poland’s Adrian Dziolko 2-0 in the semi-final (23-22 21-7), is on the hunt for back-to-back titles after winning the Welsh international last week.

That final is due on court at the National Indoor Arena in Dublin at 1pm.

in the mixed doubles decider, Sam and Chloe Magee will come up against Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore of England (2pm).

The brother and sister pair were straight sets winners over Scotland's Adam Hall and Ciara Torrance this evening, winning 21-12 21-12.

Sam will also be in action in the men's doubles with brother Joshua.

They edged an epic three-set contest against Milosz Bochat and Adam Cwalina of Poland 16-21 21-14 25-23 and will face Adam Hall and Alexander Dunn of Scotland in the final at midday.