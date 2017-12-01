The Dallas Cowboys won their first game in four as quarterback Dak Prescott threw two touchdowns in a dominated 38-14 victory over the Washington Redskins.
The Redskins' Kirk Cousins also threw two TDs in the match - to Ryan Grant and Josh Doctson - but was picked off early in the first quarter and also fumbled during the first half as Dallas raced to a 17-7 lead at half-time.
Prescott, who posted passing figures of 11 of 22 for 102 yards, found Dez Bryant with a 13-yard pass early in the fourth quarter to put the Cowboys up by 17, before a pair of one-yard touchdown runs from Dallas duo Alfred Morris and Rod Smith rounded off the scoring.
