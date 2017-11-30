What's your Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment from the years 200-2012? Here's how you can vote! #IrelandsGreatest pic.twitter.com/cK7tUAFGhU

The years 2000 to 2012 were some of the most successful and memorable in Irish sporting memory.

The golden period in Irish sport is being relived tonight on RTÉ2 as the nation votes for Ireland's greatest sporting moment of the noughties.

Our expert panel has whittled the long list down to just five.

Join Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Des Cahill from 10.0pm as they discuss the top five moments of the decade with Derval O'Rourke, Eamon Dunphy and Donal Lenihan.

Savour the five moments below and then cast your vote for Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment 2000-2012.

John Hayes' tears during Amhrán na bhFiann before Ireland played England at Croke Park

No words needed, indeed. Was England's historic trip to Croke Park #irelandsgreatest sporting moment of the noughties? @rte2 10pm pic.twitter.com/QFlUlXuVBy — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 30, 2017

Sonia O'Suillivan wins Olympic silver at Sydney 2000

'The gutsiest race I have ever seen Sonia run.'

But was it #irelandsgreatest sporting moment of the noughties? Find out @RTE2 10pm pic.twitter.com/OiC2f8MUPa — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 30, 2017

Padraig Harrington wins his first golf Major at the 2007 Open

If it is to be, it is up to me... Was Padraig Harrington sealing the 2007 Open in such dramatic fashion #irelandsgreatest Sporting Moment of the noughties? @RTE2 10pm pic.twitter.com/yUQCKkvFZn — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 30, 2017

Katie Taylor claims a historic gold medal at London 2012

"'Is it me?' Katie is asking"... Is Katie Taylor's gold in London #irelandsgreatest Sporting Moment of recent times? @RTE2 10pm pic.twitter.com/pU17izTMkd — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 30, 2017

Ronan O'Gara's drop goal to seal the 2009 Grand Slam

"Drop at goal... Grand Slam at stake." Was that match in Cardiff in 2009 #irelandgreatest sporting moment of the noughties? @rte2 10pm pic.twitter.com/MBCjiCzsW0 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 30, 2017

Cast your vote now...

Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment is broadcast Thursday at 10pm on RTÉ2, with the top moment from each decade going ahead to the final show, where the favourite moment since 1962 will be decided.