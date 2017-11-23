Ireland's GreatestVote using #irelandsgreatest and your favourite moment from the 1960s and 70s @rte2 Sporting Moment - 60s and 70s pic.twitter.com/yRQnIDTd6H

Irish soccer has given us the greatest moments of both the 1980s and 1990s, according to our voting public.

Ray Houghton's goal in Stuttgart in '88 and the victorious penalty shootout against Romania in 1990 have been crowned the greatest moment of their respective decades.

Now, it's time for the 60s and 70s, the first two decades of televised sport in Ireland.

Our expert panel has shortened down the long list down to just five.

Join Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Des Cahill from 9.30pm as they discuss the top five moments of the 60s and 70s with Ted Walsh, Ger Loughnane and Brian Kerr.

While the trio will have their say, the final decision rests with you!

Enjoy the five moments below and then cast your vote for Ireland's Greatest Sporting Moment of the sixties and seventies.

Dublin v Kerry '77

The Dublin-Kerry saga lit up the 70s. Was the '77 semi-final the high point? #IrelandsGreatest pic.twitter.com/qMSdodMzLw — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 23, 2017

Don Givens' hat-trick 1974

Irish soccer's greatest day of the 70s? When Don Givens' hat-trick sunk the Soviet Union in Dalymount #IrelandsGreatest pic.twitter.com/TWUCAt75PW — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 23, 2017

Arkle 1964 Gold Cup win

Did 'Himself' provide the greatest Irish sporting moment of the 60s or 70s? @RTE2 pic.twitter.com/3xytuN0sW0 — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 23, 2017

John Treacy World Gold '79

Was John Treacy winning second successive cross-country gold in Limerick in '79 that's decade's finest moment? #IrelandsGreatest pic.twitter.com/JT9DyI9ffd — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) November 23, 2017

Munster v All Blacks, 1978