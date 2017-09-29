As Twitter moves to 280 characters, we bring you our list of 100 Irish sports people who now have more room to manoeuvre and are worth a follow.

GAELIC GAMES

Jack McCaffrey

Might be winning All-Irelands with the Dubs, might be tweeting about nuclear war.

At least if nukes start flying this week Arsenal will have signed off with the most Arsenal performance possible — Jack McCaffrey (@jackmcc93) August 11, 2017

James O’Donoghue

There’s an eclectic mix on the Kerry star’s feed.

Rooney has issued an apology. I hate people coming out apologising. Who are u apologising to? Who gives a f***? Tell everyone to jog on — James O'Donoghue (@Jamesod7) September 18, 2017

Joe Brolly

Noted non-fence-sitter.

With some little Tyrone people, one of whom asked me "Did you play for Tyrone?" pic.twitter.com/pDxSiDoWUt — Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) August 17, 2017

David Brady

The go-to man for Mayo heartbreak stories, still relevant.

Rumour of my demise has been greatly exaggerated.abducted by 4ex Dublin Fballers & bungled n2 boot of a Renault..You better take cover!! pic.twitter.com/FCgYW1xHhX — David Brady (@D9BMayo) September 12, 2017

Philip Jordan

The All-Ireland winner writes for RTÉ Sport.

It's up to other counties to come up to the standards set by Dublin - the answer isn't to split them up.https://t.co/DRGtBox6zq #RTEGAA — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 20, 2017

Seán Cavanagh

Fresh from the Tyrone fold, the RTÉ pundit will be an interesting addition to the commentariat.

Looks like Tyrone need to start doing RTE interviews next year #SundayGameTeam of the year! — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) September 17, 2017

Owen Mulligan

Biggest dummy of them all, plus 3 All-Ireland titles, not bad.

Fr Gerard McAleer is also included in the backroom team . He was given 3 years, 2 Hail Mary's and 1 Our Father. — owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) September 5, 2017

Dick Clerkin

The former Monaghan midfielder is not afraid to give his opinion on the state of affairs.

This could be utterly horrendous for private commerce in Northern Ireland. Here's hoping it doesn't come to pass https://t.co/wqi0SDd8Kq — Dick Clerkin (@dickclerkin8) September 27, 2017

Michael Duignan

The popular RTÉ pundit and two-time All-Ireland winner with Offaly can get into it on Twitter.

I'm not anti soccer and love to see our national team going well. I just can't stand the diving & lack of sportsmanship in every game. — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) September 5, 2017

Donal Óg Cusack

He is a hurler.

Eamon McGee @EamonMcGee

No nonsense on pitch, no nonsense on Twitter, former Donegal player no longer bound by a code of silence.

I thought the GPS incident showed innovation in a high pressure situation 😁 — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) September 18, 2017

Niall McNamee

Recently retired Offaly player speaks out about gambling addiction.

Fantastic public debate currently in progress around gambling in Ireland #IREGambling pic.twitter.com/RH2nMd3iTI — Niall McNamee (@niallmc14) September 14, 2017

Kieran Donaghy

Baller extraordinaire, both basket and foot – what do you think of that?

Clifford living up to the billing #classact — Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) September 17, 2017

Daithí Regan

The former Offaly hurler is an honest assessor of GAA and life.

I get paid to call it as it, praising Waterford out the door when I was asked to provide a critical analysys would have been easy but wrong — Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) September 3, 2017

Colm Parkinson

Former Laois player does Twitter.

Great stuff as usual. Everyone knows black card is useless in last few mins. Making headlines by calling Dublin cheats is self serving https://t.co/mKycA9or3s — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) September 27, 2017

Anthony Moyles

Former Meath footballer, tweets sport, Trump and Taoiseach’s questions.

what about the fact there are about 5 people in the place..was this not leaders questions? is this the norm in houses of parliament?doubtful https://t.co/s3VVJXQZ55 — Anthony Moyles (@moylesiea) September 28, 2017

Colm Cooper

Kerry gold, the greatest of our generation, must know something.

Well done to the kerry minors #simplyawesome — colm cooper (@colmcooper13) September 17, 2017

Ken McGrath

The Waterford man tweets with his hand on his heart.

Absolutely brilliant game can't ask for more from both teams Jesus what do mayo have to do , but Dublin some champions — Ken McGrath (@kenmcgrath78) September 17, 2017

Richie Power

The former Kilkenny star writes a column for RTÉ Sport, follow him.

You'd have to feel sorry for Coutinho in fairness, playing with a crowd of wasters when he could be playing with Messi & Suarez #toughbreak — Richie Power (@power_richie) September 26, 2017

Diarmuid O’Sullivan

The Rock has the inside track on Cork hurling.

Just to clarify where I stand 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/ualoeQrSxf — Diarmuid O'Sullivan (@dsully3) September 27, 2017

Henry Shefflin

Decent hurler in his day, now an RTÉ analyst.

Who is marking who in this game ? One would hate to be playing in the full forward line - or be a forward full stop 😱#WatvWex — Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) July 23, 2017

Conor Moore

Makes a very good first impression.

Joe Brolly, Conor McGregor and Enda Kenny all give offer their All-Ireland opinions with the help of @ConorSketches #upforthematch pic.twitter.com/C9fLgcxf2e — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 16, 2017

Christy O’Connor

The goalkeeping author keeps it real, in da club.

Great night here in Kilkenny for book launch of @MrJackieTee pic.twitter.com/AHPgGFkTrg — Christy O'Connor (@chrisocfl) September 6, 2017

Pearce Hanley

Golden boy from Mayo making waves on the Australian coast in the AFL.

I do not underestimate what @samjacobs24 did tonight.. performing like that with the week you've had.. hats off my man.! Inspirational 👍🏻 — pearce hanley (@pearcehanley) September 7, 2017

Jackie Tyrrell

The Warrior won nine All-Irelands with the Cats.

Delighted to announce my Book #TheWarrior'sCode is out on the 7th of September & available to pre-order from @easons https://t.co/wIakoHmMxO pic.twitter.com/mzVh0gziur — Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) August 1, 2017

Wicklow GAA

The person behind the avatar lets their feelings be known as the county strive to stay in the Championship for one more game.

All Ireland Round 1B Qualifier Armagh 0-04 Wicklow 0-01 Darren Hayden from play - let Hayden takes the frees? — Wicklow GAA Online (@wicklowgaa) June 27, 2015

SOCCER

Cillian Sheridan

Much-travelled Irish forward who is a consistent entertainer in 140 characters.

James McClean

Is his account up or temporarily down? You just never know.

Theres an inner thought in every man... that thought that says am right ☘️🇮🇪 goodnight God bless 🙏🏻 — James McClean (@JamesMcC_14) September 24, 2017

Seamus Coleman

He’s the Ireland skipper and hasn’t tweeted since 2012. We’re waiting for something BIG!

Thanks too @EASPORTSFIFA for my early copy of #fifastreet — Seamus Coleman (@seamiecoleman23) March 11, 2012

Richie Sadlier

BMX bandit, football pundit, rarely calls anyone ‘Baby’ during analysis.

Any suggestions for a topic? https://t.co/MeN6JIGLv9 — Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) September 27, 2017

Keith Fahey

Ex-Ireland midfielder, "non tolerant of shite talk", his Twitter profile reads.

The older i get, the more i realise more & more people are full of shit.. absolute tripe bein spoke 98% of the time. 🗣💩. 👏🏼 #welldone — Keith Fahey (@Keith_Fahey) September 24, 2017

Shane Duffy

The Ireland defender is a committed Twitterer.

Game of thrones wow 😲😲 what a finish cant believe have to wait so long for the next season ! What should I start next any suggestions? — Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 20, 2017

Aidan O’Hara

The former Belvedere player thinks outside the box.

If ever people wondered why a sports team may view media as unwanted/unnecessary noise and distraction, the past week is a perfect example — aidan o'hara (@oharaa) September 25, 2017

Alan Cawley

Loves each and every new follower, sometimes right about soccer, always right about GAA on 2fm's Game On.

That was utter chaos. Great 👀 though ⚽️ Real Madrid held scoreless for first time in 73 matches in all competitions!! — Alan Cawley (@alancaw) September 20, 2017

Kevin Doyle

Freshly retired Ireland international, on way back from Colorado, has Wexford GAA flag as his Twitter profile pic.

if i was ever going to be homesick.... https://t.co/Cj8zKp52Ay — Kevin Doyle (@KevinDoyle1983) June 10, 2017

Sean St Ledger

The Ireland defender tweets about a multitude, and is a friend of Taylor Swift.

Stephanie Roche

2015 Puskas nominee is worth keeping an eye on.

Well it's here!! The final countdown everyone 😁😁 voting is still open http://t.co/rQRrsNb4XR now to get the gúna on!💃 pic.twitter.com/O4VPENhmIo — Stephanie Roche (@StephanieRoche9) January 12, 2015

George Hamilton

There’s no danger here as George talks soccer and Stravinsky.

Darren O’Dea

Journeyman, literally, greatest grasp of world geography in Irish football.

Massive win for us. Hopefully the first of many. Great atmosphere at Dens so thank you. Well done to the boys holding on at the end #thedee — Darren O'Dea (@odea_darren) September 16, 2017

David Meyler

Loves playing games does David.

Who said a Championship player couldn’t make the cover of Fifa 18! @easportsfifa 😂 pic.twitter.com/C0b2PM7pah — David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) September 25, 2017

Roy Keane

#OnlyKidding

Jim Beglin

The former Ireland back engages to defend.

Let me know when you're free and I'll show you my medals. — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) September 27, 2017

Bray Wanderers

Because Kim Jong Un is not on Twitter.

Bray Wanderers FC Statement https://t.co/JkGysuGHt8 — Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) July 27, 2017

Didi Hamann

Not strictly Irish, in fact, not Irish at all, the RTÉ pundit loves his cricket.

Harry Arter

The Ireland midfielder keeps an active presence on Twitter.

No better feeling driving to the ground and seeing this. "Look for me in rainbows" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BEVKAwZxyA — Harry Arter (@HarryArter2) September 16, 2017

Paul McGrath

Follow the beloved former Ireland international as he laments the fortunes of Aston Villa.

Best of luck in your retirement @KevinDoyle1983 I will see you in Wexford soon for a game of golf..👍🏻 — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) September 28, 2017

Ray Houghton

He put the ball in the English net.

Well that didn't go according to plan, the most inept performance,the lack of football intelligence was staggering — Ray Houghton (@RayHoughton8) June 28, 2016

Andy Reid

Ireland’s answer to Carlos Santana, now retired baller.

All Ireland final day, come on Dublin! Keep Sam where it belongs. #UpTheDubs — Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) September 17, 2017

Clinton Morrison

The Londoner and ex-Ireland striker watches the games live, and tweets.

Jon Walters

Can hold the ball in the corner for a very long time, a very long time. And he scores goals.

Stephen Hunt

Always interesting, Hunt has stories from the vault.

Meet jimmy Magee at ireland Serbia game just gone,was full of stories laughter and a true gent,thank you for memories rip — stephen hunt (@stephenhunt1010) September 20, 2017

Seanie Maguire

On the up Preston striker.

Travelling support unbelievable again tonight. Buzzing for @CallumRobbo37 and Daryl making the difference for the winner 👊🏼👊🏼 — Seani Maguire (@Seani_Maguire_) September 26, 2017

Kevin Kilbane

Most famous Mayo fan after 'Mayo Mick' and Enda Kenny.

I decided on the Green & Red! Good Luck to @MayoGAA today and to every #MayoGAA fan all over the world. #Mayo4Sam 💚❤️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/o8cwZVBtaJ — Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) September 17, 2017

Noel Hunt

Current Wigan man calls it on Twitter.

Honestly the worst performance iv ever seen by an individual!! #Shocker — Noel Hunt (@Noelhunt20) September 23, 2017

RUGBY

Brian O'Driscoll

He’s the best player Ireland has ever produced, he knows what he’s talking about.

Both of the Pro14 SA teams are brilliant on the Jackal. They are a different proposition playing at home! — Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) September 16, 2017

Sean O’Brien

The Carlow man has seen it all and done most of it.

Bundee Aki

The Connacht centre has his say on football and hurling.

Cant complain first hurling match and what a game!!! Big congrats to the minor and senior @GalwayHurling #GalwayvWaterford 👏 — Bundee Aki (@bundeeaki12) September 3, 2017

Niamh Briggs

The Ireland women’s captain and former Waterford footballer regularly updates her status.

Ruthless display of finishing from Dub..their fitness & skill levels on another level! Tough on Mayo contributed to a great game! #ProperFan — Niamh Briggs (@niamhbriggs15) September 24, 2017

Bernard Jackman

Not the norm for a high-profile coach to be so active on social media, the Dragons boss and RTÉ pundit is exactly that.

Thanks Rhys. Big steep learning curve but they got a taste of what's required last night. We will build this project from the ground up — Bernard Jackman (@bernardjackman) September 23, 2017

Luke Fitzgerald

The former Ireland and Lions wing hosts a podcast.

Weird the way this guy gets vilified by some corners of the media!! https://t.co/JMWaCHcyKw — luke fitzgerald (@lukefitz11) September 25, 2017

Ronan O’Gara

The Paris-based former Ireland and Munster out-half calls it as he sees it.

Congrats to @NoraStapleton on a fantastic personal milestone. It's a pity all the players didn't remain united to the end.#whatsbest4team. — Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) August 26, 2017

Peter Robinson

Father of Ben, who died aged 14 during a match, tweets about head injuries in sport.

Have a great weekend of Sport folks and look out for each other especially with Suspected Concussion /Brain Injury. pic.twitter.com/frhduuBjJK — Ben Robinson (@peterrobinson86) September 29, 2017

Donal Lenihan

Munster, Ireland, Lions, player and manager, that’s a lot of rugby knowledge right there.

My 1st ever interview on @RTEsport was conducted by the late, great #jimmymagee back in 1981. A gentleman then and always. #rip — Donal Lenihan (@LenihanDonal) September 20, 2017

Simon Zebo

Bit of a selfie-addict, and a bit of craic as well.

Ross O’Carroll Kelly

Best player never to have been capped, often produces remarkable analysis from his famed ‘play book’, sometimes it’s about rugby.

Remember, everyone, your results in the Leaving Cert don't mark you for life. Defeat in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final does. — Ross O'Carroll-Kelly (@RossOCK) August 16, 2017

GOLF

Shane Lowry

Does the odd Q&A when he’s waiting in airports, veers away from his sport to tweet about GAA, rugby, racing and more.

Was great to meet this man finally today. I still maintain he's the best hurler in Kildare. Good luck this weekend @Johnsts4 pic.twitter.com/cgc1NebsyI — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 4, 2017

Rory McIlroy

He’s not prolific on the medium but his place in golf’s hierarchy means he’s worth a follow.

More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7 — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017

Padraig Harrington

Triple major winner, plus tips, that’s reason enough.

2/2 amateurs who try to keep their head still in the backswing tend to arch their back to compensate leading to back pain and errant shots. — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) September 23, 2017

Leona Maguire

Top amateur golfer.

Thinking dad will enjoy his gift, these beauties🏆 & @CadburyIreland heroes

Couldn't have done it without him ❤️#Grateful #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/TQKxnkccXm — Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) June 18, 2017

Seamus Power

Irish Olympic golfer who hoping to get on the big stage next season.

Right now I'm in the 125-150 category so I would get a limited number of starts...so goal is to improve my status in the upcoming playoffs — Seamus Power (@Power4Seamus) August 28, 2017

Paul Dunne

Irish golfer, handy with the irons.

Ireland's @dunners11 working hard on his fitness with barbell hip trusts in the @ETPI_Physiounit as part of his S & C 👍🏼💪🏼⛳️ @EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/B0eNJXS6Rq — ETPI (@ETPI_Physiounit) September 27, 2017

Graeme McDowell

He may repost his famous Cribs video again, follow him just in case he does.

Cool first tee vibes at @presidentscup with Presidents Clinton, Obama and Bush staring you down!!!! Bring on Paris in a year @rydercup — Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) September 28, 2017

BOXING

Steve Collins Jr

Describes himself as a professional head puncher, about time someone called it.

The 'Ginger Shakespeare' of boxing is back. Here's my latest blog with tales from Belfast to the Wildcard Gym LA and everything in between #WolfHound https://t.co/BAARWkl5WF — Steve Collins Jr (@StevieCollinsJR) September 27, 2017

Michael Conlan

The former world amateur champion mostly uses Twitter to wind up Paddy Barnes.

Paddy Barnes

The two-time Olympic medallist uses social media to wind up Michael Conlan.

Kenny Egan

Olympic medallist, advocate for mental health issues.

CBLive: Kenneth Egan on beating his toughest opponent - alcohol pic.twitter.com/OEeWeqVLSL — RTÉ ClaireByrneLive (@ClaireByrneLive) September 21, 2017

Eric Donovan

A man on a mission.

Let us commit ourselves to a world without nuclear weapons by implementing the Non-Proliferation Treaty to abolish these weapons of death. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 26, 2017

Andy Lee

Irish knock-out artist, aiming for one last shot at the prize.

I thought a draw was a fair outcome, Canelo impressed but not enough to take GGG's titles. Great fight, stupid scoring. — Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) September 20, 2017

John Joe Nevin

The Olympian keeps Twitter informed of upcoming fights.

Some bad news again. pic.twitter.com/2bHcxkalzy — John Joe Nevin (@johnJoeNevin) September 28, 2017

OTHER

Ken Doherty

The 1997 world champ keeps an active profile on Twitter, likes Man U, we think.

Mark Allen

The Pistol is trigger happy for Twitter.

Currently at 30000ft and thinking about my game. Not one for feeling sorry for myself. Back to the grind tomorrow. Lots of positives to take — Mark Allen (@pistol147) September 24, 2017

Nicholas Roche

The cyclist keeps followers updated about the ups and downs of life as a pro.

Gave a 100% , happy with 12th. Congrats to new world champ @tom_dumoulin @IreCyclingFed thanks Philip Cassidy for photo! pic.twitter.com/5igfxVenLt — nicholas roche (@nicholasroche) September 20, 2017

Paul Kimmage

Former pro-cyclist doesn’t give a damn what you think about it.

Conor McGregor

MMA star, don't believe all he tweets.

I have decided to retire young.

Thanks for the cheese.

Catch ya's later. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016

John Kavanagh

The MMA coach takes a more subtle approach to Twitter, a reasoned voice in a world gone mad.

Some of my team are religious, some are not. Either way I just focus on sport and leave that up to them. — Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) September 18, 2017

Natayla Coyle

Irish representative on the Modern Pentathlon circuit.

Happiest when I'm just floating around 💙☀️

I've never seen a sea so flat before 💙🇬🇷 #Thessaloniki pic.twitter.com/9SsDxEfekY — Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) September 17, 2017

Arthur Lannigan O’Keeffe

Coyle's partner in crime.

8th place in the Olympics after finishing 25th in the fence. Only 11 seconds from a medal. Until next time... #2020 pic.twitter.com/pm4JxobdOX — Arthur LOK (@ArthurLOK1) August 20, 2016

Dan Martin

Top Irish cyclist.

Seems the @UCI_cycling comms took a day off today. Few illegal TT positions out there and seemingly no Time limit enforced. — Dan Martin (@DanMartin86) September 7, 2017

Mona McSharry

Irish swimmer making waves, collecting gold.

Just got my pool lifeguard qualifications and got selected for world championships this summer. Not a bad day. 🌀🍀 — Mona McSharry (@MonaMcsharry) May 15, 2017

Daryl Gurney

How many other Irish darts players are in the world’s top 12?

Robbie McNamara

Former jockey, now in training.

Just need someone to ride them now is all https://t.co/lrvf9FYaM9 — Robbie McNamara (@RobbiepMcN) September 28, 2017

Andy McNamara

National Hunt jockey worth a follow.

Sure what else would you be up to? #FineMorning pic.twitter.com/qZuSmZ6EPx — Andrew McNamara (@Mr_Andy_Mc) September 12, 2017

Katie Taylor

We don’t have many Olympic gold winners.

Jimmy Magee - a voice that will never be forgotten in Irish sport. A great character, a gentleman and my biggest supporter. RIP. pic.twitter.com/CpctrT0jit — Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) September 20, 2017

Kellie Harrington

World boxing silver medallist.

hahahaha bring us a snickers Ken will ye or I'll be a right diva if I don't get my nuts lol — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) September 28, 2017

Paul O’Donovan

A good man to have with you if you get into a row.

Delighted to accept the team of the year award recently on behalf of the team that helped us to such a success summer. #team https://t.co/QQ1i3ZNt7X — Paul O'Donovan (@PaulO_Donovan) December 24, 2016

Gary O'Donovan

See above.

Scott Evans

Keep up with the adventures of Ireland’s top badminton man.

Our first tournament together we came up short in the final.Fantastic few days w some great badminton played in singles&mixed #winorlearn pic.twitter.com/YszstUeVWP — Scott Evans (@Scott_Evans1) September 16, 2017

Tim McCarthy

The basketball commentator tweets from way down town: Kiltoom in Roscommon to be precise.

Inside the Ally great atmosphere Santa yet to arrive #downtown but the elves willing to party @willocallaghan @offtheball @RTEsport pic.twitter.com/xQ8HDVfPYR — Tim McCarthy (@McTim11) December 22, 2016

Greg Callaghan

Top bike rider, big things could happen.

Irish enduro series leader @MtbGC is in action in Wicklow on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/WkyH9Ko1iS — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) May 25, 2017

Pat Murray

Monaghan’s best known NFL kicker.

Annalise Murphy

She is sailing.