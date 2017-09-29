As Twitter moves to 280 characters, we bring you our list of 100 Irish sports people who now have more room to manoeuvre and are worth a follow.
GAELIC GAMES
Jack McCaffrey
Might be winning All-Irelands with the Dubs, might be tweeting about nuclear war.
At least if nukes start flying this week Arsenal will have signed off with the most Arsenal performance possible— Jack McCaffrey (@jackmcc93) August 11, 2017
James O’Donoghue
There’s an eclectic mix on the Kerry star’s feed.
Rooney has issued an apology. I hate people coming out apologising. Who are u apologising to? Who gives a f***? Tell everyone to jog on— James O'Donoghue (@Jamesod7) September 18, 2017
Joe Brolly
Noted non-fence-sitter.
With some little Tyrone people, one of whom asked me "Did you play for Tyrone?" pic.twitter.com/pDxSiDoWUt— Joe Brolly (@JoeBrolly1993) August 17, 2017
David Brady
The go-to man for Mayo heartbreak stories, still relevant.
Rumour of my demise has been greatly exaggerated.abducted by 4ex Dublin Fballers & bungled n2 boot of a Renault..You better take cover!! pic.twitter.com/FCgYW1xHhX— David Brady (@D9BMayo) September 12, 2017
Philip Jordan
The All-Ireland winner writes for RTÉ Sport.
It's up to other counties to come up to the standards set by Dublin - the answer isn't to split them up.https://t.co/DRGtBox6zq #RTEGAA— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 20, 2017
Seán Cavanagh
Fresh from the Tyrone fold, the RTÉ pundit will be an interesting addition to the commentariat.
Looks like Tyrone need to start doing RTE interviews next year #SundayGameTeam of the year!— Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) September 17, 2017
Owen Mulligan
Biggest dummy of them all, plus 3 All-Ireland titles, not bad.
Fr Gerard McAleer is also included in the backroom team . He was given 3 years, 2 Hail Mary's and 1 Our Father.— owen mulligan (@owen_mulligan) September 5, 2017
Dick Clerkin
The former Monaghan midfielder is not afraid to give his opinion on the state of affairs.
This could be utterly horrendous for private commerce in Northern Ireland. Here's hoping it doesn't come to pass https://t.co/wqi0SDd8Kq— Dick Clerkin (@dickclerkin8) September 27, 2017
Michael Duignan
The popular RTÉ pundit and two-time All-Ireland winner with Offaly can get into it on Twitter.
I'm not anti soccer and love to see our national team going well. I just can't stand the diving & lack of sportsmanship in every game.— Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) September 5, 2017
Donal Óg Cusack
"Let the game be the game" - @donalOgC accompanied by some magnificent archival footage #RTEGAA #GalvWat pic.twitter.com/3bQQgiPNzz— The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 3, 2017
Eamon McGee @EamonMcGee
No nonsense on pitch, no nonsense on Twitter, former Donegal player no longer bound by a code of silence.
I thought the GPS incident showed innovation in a high pressure situation 😁— Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) September 18, 2017
Niall McNamee
Recently retired Offaly player speaks out about gambling addiction.
Fantastic public debate currently in progress around gambling in Ireland #IREGambling pic.twitter.com/RH2nMd3iTI— Niall McNamee (@niallmc14) September 14, 2017
Kieran Donaghy
Baller extraordinaire, both basket and foot – what do you think of that?
Clifford living up to the billing #classact— Kieran Donaghy (@starryboy14) September 17, 2017
Daithí Regan
The former Offaly hurler is an honest assessor of GAA and life.
I get paid to call it as it, praising Waterford out the door when I was asked to provide a critical analysys would have been easy but wrong— Daithi regan (@daithi_regan) September 3, 2017
Colm Parkinson
Former Laois player does Twitter.
Great stuff as usual. Everyone knows black card is useless in last few mins. Making headlines by calling Dublin cheats is self serving https://t.co/mKycA9or3s— Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) September 27, 2017
Anthony Moyles
Former Meath footballer, tweets sport, Trump and Taoiseach’s questions.
what about the fact there are about 5 people in the place..was this not leaders questions? is this the norm in houses of parliament?doubtful https://t.co/s3VVJXQZ55— Anthony Moyles (@moylesiea) September 28, 2017
Colm Cooper
Kerry gold, the greatest of our generation, must know something.
Well done to the kerry minors #simplyawesome— colm cooper (@colmcooper13) September 17, 2017
Ken McGrath
The Waterford man tweets with his hand on his heart.
Absolutely brilliant game can't ask for more from both teams Jesus what do mayo have to do , but Dublin some champions— Ken McGrath (@kenmcgrath78) September 17, 2017
Richie Power
The former Kilkenny star writes a column for RTÉ Sport, follow him.
You'd have to feel sorry for Coutinho in fairness, playing with a crowd of wasters when he could be playing with Messi & Suarez #toughbreak— Richie Power (@power_richie) September 26, 2017
Diarmuid O’Sullivan
The Rock has the inside track on Cork hurling.
Just to clarify where I stand 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/ualoeQrSxf— Diarmuid O'Sullivan (@dsully3) September 27, 2017
Henry Shefflin
Decent hurler in his day, now an RTÉ analyst.
Who is marking who in this game ? One would hate to be playing in the full forward line - or be a forward full stop 😱#WatvWex— Henry Shefflin (@ShefflinHenry) July 23, 2017
Conor Moore
Makes a very good first impression.
Joe Brolly, Conor McGregor and Enda Kenny all give offer their All-Ireland opinions with the help of @ConorSketches #upforthematch pic.twitter.com/C9fLgcxf2e— RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) September 16, 2017
Christy O’Connor
The goalkeeping author keeps it real, in da club.
Great night here in Kilkenny for book launch of @MrJackieTee pic.twitter.com/AHPgGFkTrg— Christy O'Connor (@chrisocfl) September 6, 2017
Pearce Hanley
Golden boy from Mayo making waves on the Australian coast in the AFL.
I do not underestimate what @samjacobs24 did tonight.. performing like that with the week you've had.. hats off my man.! Inspirational 👍🏻— pearce hanley (@pearcehanley) September 7, 2017
Jackie Tyrrell
The Warrior won nine All-Irelands with the Cats.
Delighted to announce my Book #TheWarrior'sCode is out on the 7th of September & available to pre-order from @easons https://t.co/wIakoHmMxO pic.twitter.com/mzVh0gziur— Jackie Tyrrell (@MrJackieTee) August 1, 2017
Wicklow GAA
The person behind the avatar lets their feelings be known as the county strive to stay in the Championship for one more game.
All Ireland Round 1B Qualifier Armagh 0-04 Wicklow 0-01 Darren Hayden from play - let Hayden takes the frees?— Wicklow GAA Online (@wicklowgaa) June 27, 2015
SOCCER
Cillian Sheridan
Much-travelled Irish forward who is a consistent entertainer in 140 characters.
Here. We. Go. pic.twitter.com/WhwYwtkQmS— Cillian Sheridan (@CillianSheridan) September 27, 2017
James McClean
Is his account up or temporarily down? You just never know.
Theres an inner thought in every man... that thought that says am right ☘️🇮🇪 goodnight God bless 🙏🏻— James McClean (@JamesMcC_14) September 24, 2017
Seamus Coleman
He’s the Ireland skipper and hasn’t tweeted since 2012. We’re waiting for something BIG!
Thanks too @EASPORTSFIFA for my early copy of #fifastreet— Seamus Coleman (@seamiecoleman23) March 11, 2012
Richie Sadlier
BMX bandit, football pundit, rarely calls anyone ‘Baby’ during analysis.
Any suggestions for a topic? https://t.co/MeN6JIGLv9— Richie Sadlier (@RichieSadlier) September 27, 2017
Keith Fahey
Ex-Ireland midfielder, "non tolerant of shite talk", his Twitter profile reads.
The older i get, the more i realise more & more people are full of shit.. absolute tripe bein spoke 98% of the time. 🗣💩. 👏🏼 #welldone— Keith Fahey (@Keith_Fahey) September 24, 2017
Shane Duffy
The Ireland defender is a committed Twitterer.
Game of thrones wow 😲😲 what a finish cant believe have to wait so long for the next season ! What should I start next any suggestions?— Shane Duffy (@shaneduffy) September 20, 2017
Aidan O’Hara
The former Belvedere player thinks outside the box.
If ever people wondered why a sports team may view media as unwanted/unnecessary noise and distraction, the past week is a perfect example— aidan o'hara (@oharaa) September 25, 2017
Alan Cawley
Loves each and every new follower, sometimes right about soccer, always right about GAA on 2fm's Game On.
That was utter chaos. Great 👀 though ⚽️ Real Madrid held scoreless for first time in 73 matches in all competitions!!— Alan Cawley (@alancaw) September 20, 2017
Kevin Doyle
Freshly retired Ireland international, on way back from Colorado, has Wexford GAA flag as his Twitter profile pic.
if i was ever going to be homesick.... https://t.co/Cj8zKp52Ay— Kevin Doyle (@KevinDoyle1983) June 10, 2017
Sean St Ledger
The Ireland defender tweets about a multitude, and is a friend of Taylor Swift.
January 1, 2015
Stephanie Roche
2015 Puskas nominee is worth keeping an eye on.
Well it's here!! The final countdown everyone 😁😁 voting is still open http://t.co/rQRrsNb4XR now to get the gúna on!💃 pic.twitter.com/O4VPENhmIo— Stephanie Roche (@StephanieRoche9) January 12, 2015
George Hamilton
There’s no danger here as George talks soccer and Stravinsky.
On our way home #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/SeL96nR8DH— George Hamilton (@HamiltonRTE) September 28, 2017
Darren O’Dea
Journeyman, literally, greatest grasp of world geography in Irish football.
Massive win for us. Hopefully the first of many. Great atmosphere at Dens so thank you. Well done to the boys holding on at the end #thedee— Darren O'Dea (@odea_darren) September 16, 2017
David Meyler
Loves playing games does David.
Who said a Championship player couldn’t make the cover of Fifa 18! @easportsfifa 😂 pic.twitter.com/C0b2PM7pah— David Meyler (@DavidMeyler7) September 25, 2017
Roy Keane
#OnlyKidding
Jim Beglin
The former Ireland back engages to defend.
Let me know when you're free and I'll show you my medals.— Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) September 27, 2017
Bray Wanderers
Because Kim Jong Un is not on Twitter.
Bray Wanderers FC Statement https://t.co/JkGysuGHt8— Bray Wanderers FC (@BrayWanderers) July 27, 2017
Didi Hamann
Not strictly Irish, in fact, not Irish at all, the RTÉ pundit loves his cricket.
Great catch by @BrettLee_58 https://t.co/DGiJQO7kzP— Didi Hamann (@DietmarHamann) September 26, 2017
Harry Arter
The Ireland midfielder keeps an active presence on Twitter.
No better feeling driving to the ground and seeing this. "Look for me in rainbows" ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BEVKAwZxyA— Harry Arter (@HarryArter2) September 16, 2017
Paul McGrath
Follow the beloved former Ireland international as he laments the fortunes of Aston Villa.
Best of luck in your retirement @KevinDoyle1983 I will see you in Wexford soon for a game of golf..👍🏻— Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) September 28, 2017
Ray Houghton
He put the ball in the English net.
Well that didn't go according to plan, the most inept performance,the lack of football intelligence was staggering— Ray Houghton (@RayHoughton8) June 28, 2016
Andy Reid
Ireland’s answer to Carlos Santana, now retired baller.
All Ireland final day, come on Dublin! Keep Sam where it belongs. #UpTheDubs— Andy Reid (@AndyReidXI) September 17, 2017
Clinton Morrison
The Londoner and ex-Ireland striker watches the games live, and tweets.
There's great togetherness in this Ireland squad, believes @morrisonclinton #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/bRgEGAvAKk— RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) September 4, 2017
Jon Walters
Can hold the ball in the corner for a very long time, a very long time. And he scores goals.
Happy birthday, @JonWalters19! 🙌🏻 #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/l7X2sdfR7r— FAIreland (@FAIreland) September 20, 2017
Stephen Hunt
Always interesting, Hunt has stories from the vault.
Meet jimmy Magee at ireland Serbia game just gone,was full of stories laughter and a true gent,thank you for memories rip— stephen hunt (@stephenhunt1010) September 20, 2017
Seanie Maguire
On the up Preston striker.
Travelling support unbelievable again tonight. Buzzing for @CallumRobbo37 and Daryl making the difference for the winner 👊🏼👊🏼— Seani Maguire (@Seani_Maguire_) September 26, 2017
Kevin Kilbane
Most famous Mayo fan after 'Mayo Mick' and Enda Kenny.
I decided on the Green & Red! Good Luck to @MayoGAA today and to every #MayoGAA fan all over the world. #Mayo4Sam 💚❤️🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/o8cwZVBtaJ— Kevin Kilbane (@kdkilbane77) September 17, 2017
Noel Hunt
Current Wigan man calls it on Twitter.
Honestly the worst performance iv ever seen by an individual!! #Shocker— Noel Hunt (@Noelhunt20) September 23, 2017
RUGBY
Brian O'Driscoll
He’s the best player Ireland has ever produced, he knows what he’s talking about.
Both of the Pro14 SA teams are brilliant on the Jackal. They are a different proposition playing at home!— Brian O'Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) September 16, 2017
Sean O’Brien
The Carlow man has seen it all and done most of it.
September 21, 2017
Bundee Aki
The Connacht centre has his say on football and hurling.
Cant complain first hurling match and what a game!!! Big congrats to the minor and senior @GalwayHurling #GalwayvWaterford 👏— Bundee Aki (@bundeeaki12) September 3, 2017
Niamh Briggs
The Ireland women’s captain and former Waterford footballer regularly updates her status.
Ruthless display of finishing from Dub..their fitness & skill levels on another level! Tough on Mayo contributed to a great game! #ProperFan— Niamh Briggs (@niamhbriggs15) September 24, 2017
Bernard Jackman
Not the norm for a high-profile coach to be so active on social media, the Dragons boss and RTÉ pundit is exactly that.
Thanks Rhys. Big steep learning curve but they got a taste of what's required last night. We will build this project from the ground up— Bernard Jackman (@bernardjackman) September 23, 2017
Luke Fitzgerald
The former Ireland and Lions wing hosts a podcast.
Weird the way this guy gets vilified by some corners of the media!! https://t.co/JMWaCHcyKw— luke fitzgerald (@lukefitz11) September 25, 2017
Ronan O’Gara
The Paris-based former Ireland and Munster out-half calls it as he sees it.
Congrats to @NoraStapleton on a fantastic personal milestone. It's a pity all the players didn't remain united to the end.#whatsbest4team.— Ronan O Gara (@RonanOGara10) August 26, 2017
Peter Robinson
Father of Ben, who died aged 14 during a match, tweets about head injuries in sport.
Have a great weekend of Sport folks and look out for each other especially with Suspected Concussion /Brain Injury. pic.twitter.com/frhduuBjJK— Ben Robinson (@peterrobinson86) September 29, 2017
Donal Lenihan
Munster, Ireland, Lions, player and manager, that’s a lot of rugby knowledge right there.
My 1st ever interview on @RTEsport was conducted by the late, great #jimmymagee back in 1981. A gentleman then and always. #rip— Donal Lenihan (@LenihanDonal) September 20, 2017
Simon Zebo
Bit of a selfie-addict, and a bit of craic as well.
Little bit starstruck I must say👀 @emrata pic.twitter.com/FaiWnvwF1y— Simon Zebo (@SimonZebo) September 21, 2017
Ross O’Carroll Kelly
Best player never to have been capped, often produces remarkable analysis from his famed ‘play book’, sometimes it’s about rugby.
Remember, everyone, your results in the Leaving Cert don't mark you for life. Defeat in the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final does.— Ross O'Carroll-Kelly (@RossOCK) August 16, 2017
GOLF
Shane Lowry
Does the odd Q&A when he’s waiting in airports, veers away from his sport to tweet about GAA, rugby, racing and more.
Was great to meet this man finally today. I still maintain he's the best hurler in Kildare. Good luck this weekend @Johnsts4 pic.twitter.com/cgc1NebsyI— Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) July 4, 2017
Rory McIlroy
He’s not prolific on the medium but his place in golf’s hierarchy means he’s worth a follow.
More like 200mil... not bad for a "bored" 28 year old... plenty more where that came from. pic.twitter.com/R2nigEaee7— Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) June 17, 2017
Padraig Harrington
Triple major winner, plus tips, that’s reason enough.
2/2 amateurs who try to keep their head still in the backswing tend to arch their back to compensate leading to back pain and errant shots.— Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) September 23, 2017
Leona Maguire
Top amateur golfer.
Thinking dad will enjoy his gift, these beauties🏆 & @CadburyIreland heroes— Leona Maguire (@leona_maguire) June 18, 2017
Couldn't have done it without him ❤️#Grateful #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/TQKxnkccXm
Seamus Power
Irish Olympic golfer who hoping to get on the big stage next season.
Right now I'm in the 125-150 category so I would get a limited number of starts...so goal is to improve my status in the upcoming playoffs— Seamus Power (@Power4Seamus) August 28, 2017
Paul Dunne
Irish golfer, handy with the irons.
Ireland's @dunners11 working hard on his fitness with barbell hip trusts in the @ETPI_Physiounit as part of his S & C 👍🏼💪🏼⛳️ @EuropeanTour pic.twitter.com/B0eNJXS6Rq— ETPI (@ETPI_Physiounit) September 27, 2017
Graeme McDowell
He may repost his famous Cribs video again, follow him just in case he does.
Cool first tee vibes at @presidentscup with Presidents Clinton, Obama and Bush staring you down!!!! Bring on Paris in a year @rydercup— Graeme McDowell (@Graeme_McDowell) September 28, 2017
BOXING
Steve Collins Jr
Describes himself as a professional head puncher, about time someone called it.
The 'Ginger Shakespeare' of boxing is back. Here's my latest blog with tales from Belfast to the Wildcard Gym LA and everything in between #WolfHound https://t.co/BAARWkl5WF— Steve Collins Jr (@StevieCollinsJR) September 27, 2017
Michael Conlan
The former world amateur champion mostly uses Twitter to wind up Paddy Barnes.
4 wins 4 KO's— Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) September 23, 2017
On to the next one, Dec 9th NYC @thegarden 🍀 #TheConlanRevolution @TRBoxing pic.twitter.com/jP6r6nHtNo
Paddy Barnes
The two-time Olympic medallist uses social media to wind up Michael Conlan.
He slipped.... https://t.co/fIwhNzmPee— Paddy Barnes (@paddyb_ireland) September 23, 2017
Olympic medallist, advocate for mental health issues.
CBLive: Kenneth Egan on beating his toughest opponent - alcohol pic.twitter.com/OEeWeqVLSL— RTÉ ClaireByrneLive (@ClaireByrneLive) September 21, 2017
Eric Donovan
A man on a mission.
Let us commit ourselves to a world without nuclear weapons by implementing the Non-Proliferation Treaty to abolish these weapons of death.— Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 26, 2017
Andy Lee
Irish knock-out artist, aiming for one last shot at the prize.
I thought a draw was a fair outcome, Canelo impressed but not enough to take GGG's titles. Great fight, stupid scoring.— Andy Lee (@AndyLeeBoxing) September 20, 2017
John Joe Nevin
The Olympian keeps Twitter informed of upcoming fights.
Some bad news again. pic.twitter.com/2bHcxkalzy— John Joe Nevin (@johnJoeNevin) September 28, 2017
OTHER
Ken Doherty
The 1997 world champ keeps an active profile on Twitter, likes Man U, we think.
@charliecarter72 this my snooker room @RadissonStHelen in Dublin Charlie pic.twitter.com/mCBPS578G5— Ken Doherty Official (@kendoherty1997) September 27, 2017
Mark Allen
The Pistol is trigger happy for Twitter.
Currently at 30000ft and thinking about my game. Not one for feeling sorry for myself. Back to the grind tomorrow. Lots of positives to take— Mark Allen (@pistol147) September 24, 2017
Nicholas Roche
The cyclist keeps followers updated about the ups and downs of life as a pro.
Gave a 100% , happy with 12th. Congrats to new world champ @tom_dumoulin @IreCyclingFed thanks Philip Cassidy for photo! pic.twitter.com/5igfxVenLt— nicholas roche (@nicholasroche) September 20, 2017
Paul Kimmage
Former pro-cyclist doesn’t give a damn what you think about it.
Keyboard warrior. https://t.co/j8d3JQQnPS— Paul Kimmage (@PaulKimmage) September 26, 2017
Conor McGregor
MMA star, don't believe all he tweets.
I have decided to retire young.— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2016
Thanks for the cheese.
Catch ya's later.
John Kavanagh
The MMA coach takes a more subtle approach to Twitter, a reasoned voice in a world gone mad.
Some of my team are religious, some are not. Either way I just focus on sport and leave that up to them.— Coach Kavanagh (@John_Kavanagh) September 18, 2017
Natayla Coyle
Irish representative on the Modern Pentathlon circuit.
Happiest when I'm just floating around 💙☀️— Natalya Coyle (@Natalyacoyle) September 17, 2017
I've never seen a sea so flat before 💙🇬🇷 #Thessaloniki pic.twitter.com/9SsDxEfekY
Arthur Lannigan O’Keeffe
Coyle's partner in crime.
8th place in the Olympics after finishing 25th in the fence. Only 11 seconds from a medal. Until next time... #2020 pic.twitter.com/pm4JxobdOX— Arthur LOK (@ArthurLOK1) August 20, 2016
Dan Martin
Top Irish cyclist.
Seems the @UCI_cycling comms took a day off today. Few illegal TT positions out there and seemingly no Time limit enforced.— Dan Martin (@DanMartin86) September 7, 2017
Mona McSharry
Irish swimmer making waves, collecting gold.
Just got my pool lifeguard qualifications and got selected for world championships this summer. Not a bad day. 🌀🍀— Mona McSharry (@MonaMcsharry) May 15, 2017
Daryl Gurney
How many other Irish darts players are in the world’s top 12?
'It doesn’t matter how he’s playing, I can still beat him' - @Superchin180 on @snakebitewright @OfficialPDC showdown @MicilGlennon #rtesport pic.twitter.com/9cPIhwl8Fl— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 29, 2017
Robbie McNamara
Former jockey, now in training.
Just need someone to ride them now is all https://t.co/lrvf9FYaM9— Robbie McNamara (@RobbiepMcN) September 28, 2017
Andy McNamara
National Hunt jockey worth a follow.
Sure what else would you be up to? #FineMorning pic.twitter.com/qZuSmZ6EPx— Andrew McNamara (@Mr_Andy_Mc) September 12, 2017
Katie Taylor
We don’t have many Olympic gold winners.
Jimmy Magee - a voice that will never be forgotten in Irish sport. A great character, a gentleman and my biggest supporter. RIP. pic.twitter.com/CpctrT0jit— Katie Taylor (@KatieTaylor) September 20, 2017
Kellie Harrington
World boxing silver medallist.
hahahaha bring us a snickers Ken will ye or I'll be a right diva if I don't get my nuts lol— Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) September 28, 2017
Paul O’Donovan
A good man to have with you if you get into a row.
Delighted to accept the team of the year award recently on behalf of the team that helped us to such a success summer. #team https://t.co/QQ1i3ZNt7X— Paul O'Donovan (@PaulO_Donovan) December 24, 2016
Gary O'Donovan
See above.
#pulllikeadog tomorrow night at 9.30 RTE1.. here is a small teaser.. @PaulO_Donovan pulling a dog #pulladog pic.twitter.com/vpbuISxyOq— Gary O Donovan (@gary_o_donovan) December 26, 2016
Scott Evans
Keep up with the adventures of Ireland’s top badminton man.
Our first tournament together we came up short in the final.Fantastic few days w some great badminton played in singles&mixed #winorlearn pic.twitter.com/YszstUeVWP— Scott Evans (@Scott_Evans1) September 16, 2017
Tim McCarthy
The basketball commentator tweets from way down town: Kiltoom in Roscommon to be precise.
Inside the Ally great atmosphere Santa yet to arrive #downtown but the elves willing to party @willocallaghan @offtheball @RTEsport pic.twitter.com/xQ8HDVfPYR— Tim McCarthy (@McTim11) December 22, 2016
Greg Callaghan
Top bike rider, big things could happen.
Irish enduro series leader @MtbGC is in action in Wicklow on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/WkyH9Ko1iS— RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) May 25, 2017
Pat Murray
Monaghan’s best known NFL kicker.
September 17, 2017
Annalise Murphy
She is sailing.
5 years ago I finished 4th in London2012 & I was heartbroken but 1 year ago today I changed that to winning an Olympic silver medal! pic.twitter.com/B41vGC7iPN— Annalise Murphy (@Annalise_Murphy) August 16, 2017