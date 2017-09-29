As Twitter moves to 280 characters, we bring you our list of 100 Irish sports people who now have more room to manoeuvre and are worth a follow.

GAELIC GAMES

Jack McCaffrey

Might be winning All-Irelands with the Dubs, might be tweeting about nuclear war.

James O’Donoghue

There’s an eclectic mix on the Kerry star’s feed.

Joe Brolly

Noted non-fence-sitter.

David Brady

The go-to man for Mayo heartbreak stories, still relevant.

Philip Jordan

The All-Ireland winner writes for RTÉ Sport.

Seán Cavanagh

Fresh from the Tyrone fold, the RTÉ pundit will be an interesting addition to the commentariat.

Owen Mulligan

Biggest dummy of them all, plus 3 All-Ireland titles, not bad.

Dick Clerkin

The former Monaghan midfielder is not afraid to give his opinion on the state of affairs.

Michael Duignan

The popular RTÉ pundit and two-time All-Ireland winner with Offaly can get into it on Twitter.

Donal Óg Cusack

He is a hurler.

Eamon McGee @EamonMcGee

No nonsense on pitch, no nonsense on Twitter, former Donegal player no longer bound by a code of silence.

Niall McNamee

Recently retired Offaly player speaks out about gambling addiction.

Kieran Donaghy

Baller extraordinaire, both basket and foot  – what do you think of that?

Daithí Regan

The former Offaly hurler is an honest assessor of GAA and life.

Colm Parkinson

Former Laois player does Twitter.

Anthony Moyles

Former Meath footballer, tweets sport, Trump and Taoiseach’s questions.

Colm Cooper

Kerry gold, the greatest of our generation, must know something.

Ken McGrath

The Waterford man tweets with his hand on his heart.

Richie Power

The former Kilkenny star writes a column for RTÉ Sport, follow him.

Diarmuid O’Sullivan

The Rock has the inside track on Cork hurling.

Henry Shefflin

Decent hurler in his day, now an RTÉ analyst.

Conor Moore

Makes a very good first impression.

Christy O’Connor

The goalkeeping author keeps it real, in da club.

Pearce Hanley

Golden boy from Mayo making waves on the Australian coast in the AFL.

Jackie Tyrrell

The Warrior won nine All-Irelands with the Cats.

Wicklow GAA

The person behind the avatar lets their feelings be known as the county strive to stay in the Championship for one more game.

SOCCER

Cillian Sheridan

Much-travelled Irish forward who is a consistent entertainer in 140 characters.

James McClean

Is his account up or temporarily down? You just never know.

Seamus Coleman

He’s the Ireland skipper and hasn’t tweeted since 2012. We’re waiting for something BIG!

Richie Sadlier

BMX bandit, football pundit, rarely calls anyone ‘Baby’ during analysis.

Keith Fahey

Ex-Ireland midfielder, "non tolerant of shite talk", his Twitter profile reads.

Shane Duffy

The Ireland defender is a committed Twitterer. 

Aidan O’Hara

The former Belvedere player thinks outside the box. 

Alan Cawley

Loves each and every new follower, sometimes right about soccer, always right about GAA on 2fm's Game On. 

Kevin Doyle

Freshly retired Ireland international, on way back from Colorado, has Wexford GAA flag as his Twitter profile pic. 

Sean St Ledger

The Ireland defender tweets about a multitude, and is a friend of Taylor Swift. 

Stephanie Roche

2015 Puskas nominee is worth keeping an eye on.

George Hamilton

There’s no danger here as George talks soccer and Stravinsky.

Darren O’Dea

Journeyman, literally, greatest grasp of world geography in Irish football.

David Meyler

Loves playing games does David.

Roy Keane

#OnlyKidding

Jim Beglin

The former Ireland back engages to defend.

Bray Wanderers

Because Kim Jong Un is not on Twitter.

Didi Hamann

Not strictly Irish, in fact, not Irish at all, the RTÉ pundit loves his cricket. 

Harry Arter

The Ireland midfielder keeps an active presence on Twitter.

Paul McGrath

Follow the beloved former Ireland international as he laments the fortunes of Aston Villa.

Ray Houghton

He put the ball in the English net. 

Andy Reid

Ireland’s answer to Carlos Santana, now retired baller.

Clinton Morrison

The Londoner and ex-Ireland striker watches the games live, and tweets. 

Jon Walters

Can hold the ball in the corner for a very long time, a very long time. And he scores goals.

Stephen Hunt

Always interesting, Hunt has stories from the vault.

Seanie Maguire

On the up Preston striker.

Kevin Kilbane

Most famous Mayo fan after 'Mayo Mick' and Enda Kenny.

Noel Hunt

Current Wigan man calls it on Twitter.

RUGBY

Brian O'Driscoll

He’s the best player Ireland has ever produced, he knows what he’s talking about.

Sean O’Brien

The Carlow man has seen it all and done most of it.

Bundee Aki

The Connacht centre has his say on football and hurling.

Niamh Briggs

The Ireland women’s captain and former Waterford footballer regularly updates her status.

Bernard Jackman

Not the norm for a high-profile coach to be so active on social media, the Dragons boss and RTÉ pundit is exactly that.

Luke Fitzgerald

The former Ireland and Lions wing hosts a podcast.

Ronan O’Gara

The Paris-based former Ireland and Munster out-half calls it as he sees it.

Peter Robinson

Father of Ben, who died aged 14 during a match, tweets about head injuries in sport.

Donal Lenihan

Munster, Ireland, Lions, player and manager, that’s a lot of rugby knowledge right there.

Simon Zebo

Bit of a selfie-addict, and a bit of craic as well. 

Ross O’Carroll Kelly

Best player never to have been capped, often produces remarkable analysis from his famed ‘play book’, sometimes it’s about rugby.

GOLF

Shane Lowry

Does the odd Q&A when he’s waiting in airports, veers away from his sport to tweet about GAA, rugby, racing and more.

Rory McIlroy

He’s not prolific on the medium but his place in golf’s hierarchy means he’s worth a follow.

Padraig Harrington

Triple major winner, plus tips, that’s reason enough. 

Leona Maguire

Top amateur golfer.

Seamus Power

Irish Olympic golfer who hoping to get on the big stage next season.

Paul Dunne

Irish golfer, handy with the irons.

Graeme McDowell

He may repost his famous Cribs video again, follow him just in case he does.

BOXING

Steve Collins Jr

Describes himself as a professional head puncher, about time someone called it.

Michael Conlan

The former world amateur champion mostly uses Twitter to wind up Paddy Barnes.

Paddy Barnes

The two-time Olympic medallist uses social media to wind up Michael Conlan.

Kenny Egan

Olympic medallist, advocate for mental health issues. 

Eric Donovan

A man on a mission.

Andy Lee

Irish knock-out artist, aiming for one last shot at the prize.

John Joe Nevin

The Olympian keeps Twitter informed of upcoming fights.

OTHER

Ken Doherty

The 1997 world champ keeps an active profile on Twitter, likes Man U, we think.

Mark Allen

The Pistol is trigger happy for Twitter.

Nicholas Roche

The cyclist keeps followers updated about the ups and downs of life as a pro.

Paul Kimmage

Former pro-cyclist doesn’t give a damn what you think about it.

Conor McGregor

MMA star, don't believe all he tweets. 

John Kavanagh

The MMA coach takes a more subtle approach to Twitter, a reasoned voice in a world gone mad.

Natayla Coyle

Irish representative on the Modern Pentathlon circuit.

Arthur Lannigan O’Keeffe

Coyle's partner in crime. 

Dan Martin

Top Irish cyclist. 

Mona McSharry

Irish swimmer making waves, collecting gold. 

Daryl Gurney

How many other Irish darts players are in the world’s top 12? 

Robbie McNamara

Former jockey, now in training.

Andy McNamara

National Hunt jockey worth a follow.

Katie Taylor

We don’t have many Olympic gold winners.

Kellie Harrington

World boxing silver medallist. 

Paul O’Donovan

A good man to have with you if you get into a row.  

Gary O'Donovan

See above. 

Scott Evans

Keep up with the adventures of Ireland’s top badminton man.

Tim McCarthy

The basketball commentator tweets from way down town: Kiltoom in Roscommon to be precise.

Greg Callaghan

Top bike rider, big things could happen. 

Pat Murray

Monaghan’s best known NFL kicker.

Annalise Murphy

She is sailing.