Good News ran out a convincing winner of the Boylesports Irish Greyhound Derby at Shelbourne Park for trainer Pat Guilfoyle.

The winning dog, who returned the 7-4 joint-favourite, led from start to finish with connections picking up a prize of €100,000.

RESULT

1-2-3 for the Irish Greyhound Derby pic.twitter.com/j58ASK7FkT — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) September 23, 2017

"I'm over the moon, it will take a while to sink in," were the immediate words of Guilfoyle when he spoke to RTÉ Sport after the race.

"Winning the Derby is the thing that every owner, breeder and trainer in the industry aspires to do. This is a great industry, a fantastic industry. It doesn't get the publicity it deserves but all owners, breeders and trainers love their dogs and put their needs before their own."