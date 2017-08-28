The Irish duo of Natalya Coyle and Arthur Lanigan O'Keeffe have finished sixth in the mixed relay at the Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Cairo.

The German duo of Alexander Nobis and Ronja Steinborn took home the gold, finishing just ahead of the hosts Egypt with France back in third.

The Irish pair won gold at the World Cup in Poland in May and they were elevated to No. 1 in the mixed relay in late July.

The pair finished joint-first in the swimming event alongside the Czech Republic.

However, they had finished down in 9th and joint 10th in the fencing and riding respectively and were situated in 7th place heading into the Laser Run finale.

In the end, they had to make do with a sixth place finish overall at the end of what has been an excellent 2017 season for the pair.