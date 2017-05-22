Jenny Egan could not contain her elation after capturing gold at the Canoe Sprint World Cup in Portugal on Sunday.

Egan kept paddlers from Spain and Britain at bay to take top spot in the women's K1 5,000 metres, a sweet success as she looks to drive towards the Tokyo Games in 2020.

She had earlier reached the final of the K1 200, but finished ninth.

"What a day, ninth in the 'A' final Olympic Distance K1 200m and gold in the K1 5000m," she tweeted afterwards.

Egan has endured more than her share of heartache in recent years, missing out on last summer's Rio Olympics by just 0.07 second.

Coached by her boyfriend John and brother Peter, this is a huge morale-booster 29-year-old, who will go into World Cup events in Szeged in Hungary and Belgrade in Serbia over the next fortnight in high spirits.