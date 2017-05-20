Irish gymanast Rhys McClenaghan has claimed gold in the Pommel Horse Final at the World Challenge Cup in Croatia.

The 17-year-old fought off seven competitors in the final this evening with a score of 14.267.

With his eyes firmly set on Tokyo 2020 qualification this result demonstrates the huge potential of the Down native, who is technically still a junior but competing at senior Level.

CEO of Gymnastics Ireland Ciaran Gallagher said: "This is a huge achievement for a young and very talented gymnast and reward for the hard work of Rhys, his coach Luke Carson and our Performance & Technical Manager Sally Johnson. Congratulations from all at Gymnastics Ireland".