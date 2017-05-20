Jenny Egan dug deep to make her first A final of the season at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup series event in Portugal.

Egan, Ireland's sole representative, faced a tough heat to earn her place in the semis, but she got through that and shone again in the K1 200m to take third and earn a spot in Sunday morning's final

The Dubliner is on a mission to had to earn a ticket to Tokyo 2020 after missing out on two Olympic Games by the narrowest of margins.

She was denied to a ticket to Rio by 0.07 seconds - the nose of the boat - and has had to pick herself off the canvas after such a devastating setback.

Coached by her boyfriend John and brother Peter, the 29-year-old is putting everything she has into finally achieving her dream, and will hope to make a real statement in Montemor-o-Velho tomorrow.