Lewis Hamilton ended his Formula One winning drought in spectacular fashion after his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas suffered a 220mph tyre blow-out in the closing stages of a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel had appeared on course to secure a commanding and well-deserved victory only for the race to turn on its head when Red Bull team-mates Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo collided.

That crash allowed Bottas to take the lead by virtue of pitting under the safety car, but his chances of victory were sensationally scuppered when he ran over debris and suffered a high-speed puncture with only three laps remaining.

Hamilton has now taken the lead in the championship by four points, with Vettel finishing only fourth after he ran off the road at turn one in his attempt to retake the lead from Bottas.

Kimi Raikkonen crossed the line in second with the Force India of Sergio Perez completing the podium places.

Vettel had been in complete control of the race, but that all changed with just 11 laps remaining following a jaw-dropping, but perhaps inevitable crash between the two Red Bull cars.

Verstappen and Ricciardo had been nibbling away at each other throughout after the Dutchman had bullied his way past his team-mate on lap six.

They banged wheels on the exit of turn one on lap 27 when Verstappen slid under braking and pushed Ricciardo up against the wall. Both were able to continue, and Ricciardo thought he had finally got the job done when he made his move stick on lap 37.

The Australian, however, was called into the pits for a new set of tyres, and his team-mate, who made his stop one lap later, managed to again get the jump on him.

Daniel Ricciardo's damaged Red Bull

Ricciardo was soon all over the back of Verstappen and on the longest and fastest straight on the Formula One calendar, the Australian lined up his move in the battle for fourth. But, as Verstappen moved to his left to cover off his team-mate, Ricciardo lost control of his car under braking and thudded into the back of his team-mate.

In an instant, both cars were out of the race. The safety car was sent out to deal with the Red Bull carnage, and Bottas, who had yet to stop for fresh tyres, was seemingly the fortunate recipient.

The Finn dived into the pits to bolt on four new tyres and remained in the lead. Vettel, who also stopped, dropped to second. Hamilton, who had endured one of his more untidy races, was now in third.

Hamilton before the race

Romain Grosjean then suffered one of the more embarrassing crashes in recent history after hitting the wall despite driving at reduced speed with the safety car on track. Grosjean's stricken car had to be removed meaning the race re-started with just four laps left.

Vettel tried a gung-ho manoeuvre on Bottas for the lead, but he locked up and went straight on, allowing Hamilton and Raikkonen to pass.

Bottas looked set to then lead home a Mercedes one-two only to suffer a dramatic puncture, allowing Hamilton to claim his first win of the new season.