Lewis Hamilton laid down a marker ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix by soaring to the top of the order in opening practice.

Hamilton, who is playing catch-up in the championship race after losing out to rival Sebastian Vettel in the first two races finished clear of Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third.

Vettel, 17 points clear of Hamilton following victories in Australia and last week's Bahrain Grand Prix, was only sixth.

Defending champion Hamilton will be keen to get his title assault back on track after mixed performances in the opening rubbers, and his strong performance in the first running of the weekend will provide him with the confidence that he can do just that.

The Brit ended the 90-minute session at an overcast Shanghai International Circuit 0.359 seconds ahead of Raikkonen with Bottas nearly half a second down on his team-mate.

INITIAL CLASSIFICATION (END OF FP1)@LewisHamilton tops the first session of the weekend in Shanghai 💪#F1 #ChineseGP 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/q1RQcrOqHX — Formula 1 (@F1) April 13, 2018

The Red Bull duo of Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were fourth and fifth.

Verstappen's session however, included a trip across the gravel at the final corner.

The Dutchman, who spun during the Australian Grand Prix, crashed out of qualifying in Bahrain and then collided with Hamilton during the race, lost control of his Red Bull again here.

Verstappen clipped the apex at the last bend and slid off into the gravel. He gingerly nursed his car back on to the circuit and escaped without damage.

Outside of the sport's big three teams, Kevin Magnussen posted the seventh best time as Renault's Carlos Sainz, Haas driver Romain Grosjean and the other Renault of Nico Hulkenberg completed the top 10.

McLaren are again appearing to be down on pace with Fernando Alonso only 12th, some two seconds adrift of Hamilton.