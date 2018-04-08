Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke finished ninth overall at the Tour de Corse despite crashing his Citroen C3 out during the last stage on Saturday, after impressing with three top-five finishes on the penultimate day.

Sebastien Ogier claimed a dominant 36.1-second victory, his third win from the opening four rounds of the World Rally Championship in his Ford Fiesta.

French championship leader and five-time defending champion Ogier - who led the time sheets after the first two days of action - came home fourth and third in the final two stages on Sunday to seal his fourth victory in his homeland and first since 2016.

Estonia's Ott Tanak (Toyota Yaris), who celebrated a win on Sunday's first stage, finished the weekend second overall.

The win saw Ogier increase his championship lead over nearest rival Thierry Neuville (Hyundai i20) of Belgium, who was hot on Ogier's tail all weekend but could only manage third.

Spaniard Dani Sordo (Hyundai) came fourth with Welshman Elfyn Evans (Ford) fifth and Esapekka Lappi (Toyota) of Finland, who won the final stage in France, sixth.

Andreas Mikkelsen (Hyundai) of Norway came home seventh ahead of eighth-placed Czech Jan Kopecky (Skoda). Frenchman Yoann Bonato completed the top 10.

Nine-time champion Sebastien Loeb, who crashed his Citroen out of Friday's second stage to end the opening day 56th overall, fought back with wins in the first two stages on Saturday and ended the French round a more respectable 14th.