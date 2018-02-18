Waterford's Craig Breen produced a superb performance to finish runner-up at Rally Sweden, the second round of the World Rally Championship.

It's the second time the 28-year-old Citroen C3 driver, along with co-driver Scott Martin, has made the podium after his third placed finish in Norway in 2016.

After three hard days of rallying and 19 stages in the snow, Breen finished second to the Belgian Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) 19.8 seconds in arrears with the Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen in another Hyundai in third place, 28.3 seconds off the leader

It's incredible to be spraying champagne on the @RallySweden podium! ☺️ pic.twitter.com/uNlYWQDlGy — Craig Breen (@Craig_Breen) February 18, 2018

Breen took advantage of a favourable road position all weekend as the cars ahead of him swept the road as he and Neuville battled for the win.

However a small mistake on Saturday's penultimate stage cost Breen the chance of victory as Neuville produced a controlled drive to take his seventh WRC victory.

Breen is only competing in 10 of the 13 WRC rounds this season, and misses out on the next round in Mexico which will halt his momentum.

"Finally we did it," he said afterwards. "I'm over the moon. It's nice to get a good result, We're back up on the good side of things again and ready to fight in the next rally."

It wasn’t such a great weekend for Breen’s team-mate Kris Meeke and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle, who finished outside the points in their Citroen.

Meeke and Nagle won in Mexico last year and will be back to defend their crown in round three of the series.

There was a controversial last stage for world champion Sebastian Ogier (Ford Fiesta) who lined up late in the stage rather than take an unfavourable place in the running order.

He was given time penalties but having gained a good spot on the road. He finished second on the last run to take three championship points,which could be key come season's end.