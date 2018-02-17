Ireland's Craig Breen lies in second place at Rally Sweden ahead of Sunday's final three stages of the second round of the world rally championship.
Citroen C3 driver Breen is 22.7 seconds off the leader, the Belgian Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai
After winning stage 12, his third of the weekend, Breen had closed to within 1.3 seconds of Neuville before losing time to the leader on each of the next four stages.
Andreas Mikkelsen, in another Hyundai, is third, 32 seconds off the lead
Dungannon's Kris Meeke and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle, also in a Citroen, retired from the rally after a crash on Stage 14.
With only 3 stages left to run at Rally Sweden we are in 2nd place, 22.7 seconds behind @thierryneuville. We have to keep up a good pace tomorrow to retain the place, and hopefully we will be on the podium come the finish in Torsby! pic.twitter.com/1ijmggaVqv— Craig Breen (@Craig_Breen) February 17, 2018