Ireland's Craig Breen lies in second place at Rally Sweden ahead of Sunday's final three stages of the second round of the world rally championship.

Citroen C3 driver Breen is 22.7 seconds off the leader, the Belgian Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai

After winning stage 12, his third of the weekend, Breen had closed to within 1.3 seconds of Neuville before losing time to the leader on each of the next four stages.

Andreas Mikkelsen, in another Hyundai, is third, 32 seconds off the lead

Dungannon's Kris Meeke and his Killarney co-driver Paul Nagle, also in a Citroen, retired from the rally after a crash on Stage 14.