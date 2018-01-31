Walk-on grid girls will no longer be used before Formula One races, the sport's organisers have announced.

In a move which mirrors the Professional Darts Corporation's decision to end the long-established practice of women escorting male players to the stage, F1 will no longer use grid girls from this coming season.

"Over the last year we have looked at a number of areas which we felt needed updating so as to be more in tune with our vision for this great sport," Sean Bratches, managing director of Commercial Operations at Formula 1, said in a statement.

"While the practice of employing grid girls has been a staple of Formula 1 Grands Prix for decades, we feel this custom does not resonate with our brand values and clearly is at odds with modern day societal norms.

"We don't believe the practice is appropriate or relevant to Formula 1 and its fans, old and new, across the world."

The changes will also apply to other races which take place on Grand Prix weekends.

The 2018 F1 season begins with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 25 March.