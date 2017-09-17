Keith Cronin claimed his fourth British Rally Championship title with a stirring victory at the Rally Isle of Man.

The M-Sport driver - 32 points down - needed to win both points-scoring rounds to take the championship, and he did it by the skin of his teeth, winning the second leg of the rally by just 0.1 seconds from Matt Edwards.

Cronin and co-driver Mikie Galvin survived a heart-in-mouth moment when he mounted a bank and went over a hedge, but they recovered to finish 18.6 seconds ahead of Welshman Matt Edwards and Darren Garrod overall, with Sweden's Fredrik Ahlin and Torstein Eriksen third.

The Irishman moves to four championship career victories - level with legendary British driver Roger Clark and one off record title winner Jimmy McRae.