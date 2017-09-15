Former champions McLaren will swap their Honda engines for Renault ones at the end of the Formula One season after calling time on a troubled three-year partnership marked by frustration and failure.

The split, announced at the Singapore Grand Prix on Friday, ends hope of recreating the magic of the late 1980s and early 90s when the British-based team and Japanese manufacturer were dominant together.

Honda will stay in Formula One, replacing Renault as engine supplier to Red Bull-owned Toro Rosso whose Spanish driver Carlos Sainz moves to the French team on loan for the 2018 season.

"For a combination of reasons our partnership has not flourished as any of us would have wished," McLaren executive director Zak Brown said in a statement.

"It is certainly not for the want of effort on the part of either Honda or McLaren, but the time has come to move ahead in different directions."

Meanwhile, the Singapore GP is set to stay on the Formula One calendar until 2021, the sport and race organisers confirmed on Friday, after agreeing a four-year contract extension.

Sunday's race in the city-state would otherwise have been the last.

The sport's first night race is marking its 10th anniversary this year and has established itself as one of the most popular and glamorous of Formula One's events.

Cars drive around a floodlit street circuit through the heart of Singapore against a backdrop of glittering skyscrapers while spectators are entertained by headline music acts.

Calvin Harris, Ariana Grande and Seal are on the bill this year.