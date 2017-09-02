Qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix was delayed by more than two hours on Saturday after Romain Grosjean crashed in the wet and criticised the conditions as "dangerous".

Despite persistent rain, the one-hour session to determine tomorrow's grid started on schedule, but it was suspended after only five minutes when Grosjean lost control of his car at speeds approaching 190mph.

Frenchman Grosjean narrowly avoided contact with the barriers on both sides of the main straight here at Monza, but with his Haas car in a precarious place qualifying was immediately suspended.

"I told you it was f****** dangerous," an exasperated Grosjean yelled over the radio. Veteran English race director Charlie Whiting called for the session to be red-flagged at 14:05 local time.

A number of track inspections have been carried out subsequently, but with standing water yet to clear on the main straight, qualifying was no closer to getting under way as the clock hit 16:00.

Fans sought cover from the inclement conditions by wearing ponchos and huddling under umbrellas, but the lack of on-track action will leave the sport's new American owners Liberty Media red-faced.

If qualifying is unable to take place today, the drivers will return tomorrow morning to determine the grid. If that happens it will be only the fifth time in the sport's history - the last being in Austin back in 2015 - where qualifying has taken place on Sunday morning.

Lewis Hamilton, who won in Belgium last weekend, is looking to seal his fourth consecutive pole position at Monza.

Such an accomplishment would see him stand alone as the sport's all-time record pole-setter after matching Michael Schumacher's tally of 68 in Spa-Francorchamps.

Hamilton, seven points adrift of rival Sebastian Vettel in the championship race, spent the delay engaging with his supporters on social media, and playing computer games with his Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas.