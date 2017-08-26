Sebastian Vettel will remain at Ferrari after it was announced he has agreed a new three-year contract.

Championship leader Vettel, who heads Lewis Hamilton by 14 points in the title race ahead of Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix, will now be committed to the Italian team until the end of the 2020 season.

The length of Vettel's contract ends speculation he could join forces with Mercedes, and the likelihood of Hamilton moving in the opposite direction when his deal expires next year.

The four-time champion's failure to commit to Ferrari, prior to Saturday's announcement, aroused suspicion that he may be angling for only a one-year extension.

Such a move would have made him available to Mercedes when Hamilton's current deal expires at the end of next season.

But the announcement of his new three-year deal is set to mean Hamilton's next contract will not be at Ferrari, with Vettel unlikely to be keen on his rival partnering him at the Italian team.

Vettel joined Ferrari from Red Bull in 2014, and won three races in his opening season with the famous constructor.

After a troubled 2016, Vettel has returned to the fore with his resurgent Ferrari team this year, and leads the championship with nine rounds remaining

As to events on the track, Kimi Raikkonen posted the quickest lap of the weekend in final practice in Belgium to finish 0.197 seconds clear of his team-mate Vettel, with Lewis Hamilton third fastest.