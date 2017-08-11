A competitor has died after a crash at the Ulster Grand Prix motorcycle racing event.

Jamie Hodson, 35, from Wigan, was killed in a crash during the Dundrod 150 National race at the Dundrod road circuit in Co Antrim.

His brother Rob was involved in the same incident, but escaped without serious injury.

The death is the latest in a number of fatalities to hit road racing in Northern Ireland in recent years.

Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club, which organised the Ulster Grand Prix, said the accident happened at the Joey's Windmill section of the circuit.

A statement said: "The Dundrod & District Motorcycle Club would like to express its sincere condolences to Jamie's family and friends and requests that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."