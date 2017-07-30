Ireland’s Craig Breen guided his Citroen to a fifth-place finish in Rally Finland as home hope Esapekka Lappi (Toyota) triumphed on home soil.

Breen finished one minute and 22.6 seconds behind Lappi, who was making just his fourth world championship start.

The Finn’s win came despite him damaging his rear-left wheel on the penultimate stage.

Britain's Elfyn Evans (MSport Ford) was 36 seconds adrift of Lappi in second, with another Finn, Juho Hanninen (Toyota) back in third.

Belgium’s Thierry Neuville (Hyundai) was sixth on the stage, but that was enough to take the overall championship lead from Sebastien Ogier, who crashed on Friday and was unable to restart after co-driver Julien Ingrassia suffered concussion and was signed off from competing for 15 days.

With three additional points from the power stage, Neuville is now level with four-times champion Ogier on 160 points, but ahead 3-2 on race wins.

Breen is seventh in the standings on 53 points.