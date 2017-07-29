Lewis Hamilton fell short in his bid to match Michael Schumacher's pole record after he qualified a disappointing fourth for tomorrow's Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hamilton was handed his first chance of matching Schumacher's tally of 68 poles, but he was nearly half-a-second adrift of championship rival Sebastian Vettel who stormed to the front spot on the grid at the Hungaroring.

Kimi Raikkonen joins his Ferrari team-mate on the front row of the grid with Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas third.

Hamilton, with his father Anthony watching on from the back of the Mercedes garage, ran wide at Turn 4 during his first attempt at pole and had to abandon his lap.

It left the Briton with one final go to match Schumacher's record, but after complaining about vibrations on his car throughout Saturday's session, he finished a distant 0.431 sec off Vettel's blistering effort.

To make matters worse for Hamilton and indeed his Mercedes team, Raikkonen pipped Bottas with his final throw of the dice as Ferrari secure their second front-row lockout of the season.

It was the perfect retort from Vettel, one point ahead of Hamilton in the championship race, after he finished a lowly seventh at the British Grand Prix a fortnight ago following a penultimate-lap puncture.