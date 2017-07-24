Robert Kubica's hopes of completing a dream Formula One comeback were given a major boost on Monday after it was confirmed he will drive a 2017 Renault in Hungary next week.

Kubica, who has recently completed two tests in the 2012 Renault, will be handed his first taste of the new generation of grand prix car at the Hungaroring following the conclusion of Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix.

He will drive for Renault on the second day of the in-season test which starts a week on Tuesday.

Renault described the Pole's participation in the test as "a new phase in assessing Kubica's capabilities".

"The first two days of testing allowed both Robert and ourselves to gather a great amount of information," Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul added in a short statement released by the French team on Monday.

"The upcoming session with the R.S.17 at the Hungaroring will allow us all to obtain detailed and precise data in a current car and representative conditions.

"After this test, we will carefully analyse the collected information to determine in what conditions it would be possible for Robert to return to competition in the upcoming years."

Kubica, 32, has been sidelined from the sport for more than six years after a rallying incident saw him partially sever his right arm.

He has returned to rallying and competed in the 33 events in the World Rally Championship from 2013 to 2016, recording a best finish of fifth in the 2013 German Rally.

The Polish driver completed 115 laps at a private test in Valencia in June before a further trial last week in which he managed 90 laps of the Paul Ricard circuit in France.

Kubica, who won the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix, was regarded as one of the finest drivers of his generation before the accident which brought his F1 career to a sudden halt.

Renault, the team with which Kubica was driving for before his crash, are yet to announce their driver line-up for next season.

German Nico Hulkenberg joined Renault this season after signing a multi-year deal while Britain's Jolyon Palmer agreed a one-year extension at the end of his rookie campaign last season.