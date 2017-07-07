Sebastian Vettel admits he regrets driving into Lewis Hamilton at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, with the Brit left fuming at the lack of punishment handed out.

The German ran into the back of Hamilton and pulled his Ferrari alongside the race leader before driving into the side of the Mercedes.

Vettel was hit with a 10-second stop-go penalty having claimed he was brake-tested by Hamilton - but still finished ahead of his title rival to open his lead to 14 points.

He then attended a meeting in Paris where the FIA, motorsport's governing body, opted against dishing out any more punishment for the incident which made headline news.

The pair were reunited in the drivers' press conference ahead of Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix, where both attempted to steer away from any further conversation relating to the flashpoint.

Vettel, who issued an apology to the whole of motorsport after the FIA meeting on Monday, was still in a remorseful mood and insisted he never once intended to harm his rival.

"We are mature enough to move on," he said. "If I could literally go back and take it away I would do that but I can't.

"I said I never had the intention to hurt him, like punch him or anything, it wasn't to hurt him or damage his car, it was at low speed but looking back it was dangerous.

"I think you have seen it many times, I have seen it. I made the statement, I had the chance to quickly talk to Lewis after the race but I don't want to pump it up more than it is already.

"It was the wrong move to drive alongside him and hit his tyre, that is I guess what you all want to hear about but there is nothing more to say.

"Am I proud of the moment? No. Can I take it back? No. Do I regret it? Yes. Obviously what I did was wrong and I apologise."

For his part, Hamilton appeared happy to move on from the incident and instead was more riled by the FIA's lack of retrospective punishment.

"I don't think anything changes so my opinion stays the same," he said.

"With all due respect, Jean (Todt, FIA president) should be here to answer some questions. They (the FIA) didn't change anything on the Monday so the message sent remains the same.

"Rivalry is good for any sport, I don't disagree with that. But we are used as a platform, and we are supposed to be role models and we are supposed to give a certain message.

"We are human and don't always get it right but collectively, as a sport, we are supposed to inspire and send the right message, we are in a position of power and how we utilise that is important.

"Sebastian and I, we spoke after the race on the Monday and then shortly after that he messaged me so, for me, I still have the utmost respect for him as a driver and will continue to race him hard for the rest of the season like we always have."