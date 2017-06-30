Belgium's Thierry Neuville leads Rally Poland after coming out on top in a three-way battle on the first full day of the eighth round of the world championship.

The Hyundai i20 driver edged ahead of Ott Tanak's Ford Fiesta by 1.3 seconds, with with Jari-Matti Latvala a further 5.3secs behind in a Toyota Yaris.

Each of the trio led during a difficult day, with heavy rain and mud causing problems on sandy tracks.

Neuville quickly overtook Welshman Elfyn Evans, who won Thursday's curtain-raising speed test, despite clipping a bank, but Latvala, handicapped by broken windscreen wipers, finished the morning with a 4.5s advantage.

Tanak, who missed a junction and stalled his engine in morning, briefly took the lead before Neuville won two consecutive speed tests to regain top spot.

Ireland's Craig Breen lies 27th overall after problems on stage six at Chmielewo saw him lose more than eight minutes.