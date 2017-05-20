Reigning world champion Sebastien Ogier will start the final day of the Rally of Portugal with a 16.8-second advantage as he chases a fifth victory in the country.

Ogier, the current World Rally Championship leader who is aiming for a fifth successive title, won in Portugal in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014 and would emulate Markku Alen's record of five victories there should he win on Sunday.

The 33-year-old has to negotiate just four speed tests to do so, with Hyundai's Thierry Neuville, who claimed victories in the last two rounds in France and Argentina, his nearest challenger.

Ogier's M-Ford Sport team-mate Ott Tanak had held the lead after Friday's leg but brake and suspension damage saw him lose almost a minute and a half.

Tanak is now back in fourth, while Hyundai's Dani Sordo is third, Irishman Craig Breen is fifth and Welshman Elfyn Evans rounds off the top six.

Northern Ireland's Kris Meeke wasforced out of the race yesterday due to a puncture and then broken suspension on his Citroen C3.