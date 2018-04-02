UFC president Dana White has revealed that the promotion did not consider Conor McGregor as a replacement fighter for a lightweight title bout at UFC 223, with featherweight champion Max Holloway getting the nod to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Weight cut issues at short notice is part of the reason why McGregor was not invited to fight at the event in Brookly on 7 April.

Tony Ferguson was originally billed to take on Nurmagomedov in the headline fight, but has been forced to withdraw due to a torn knee ligament which he suffered during his pre-fight media obligations.

Ferguson tweeted his devastation.

Holloway has agreed to come in as the replacement fighter, and should he defeat Nurmagomedov, he will match McGregor's record of holding two belts at the same time.

McGregor is currently the official lightweight champion, but he is expected to lose that title as soon as Nurmagomedov and Holloway face off in the Octagon.

Speaking to ESPN.com, White explained why the Irish fighter was not approached for the bout.

"I don't think Conor McGregor could make the weight on six days' notice. That's a tough weight cut for him.

"And Conor is not the guy I want to throw in as a late replacement fighter. He's a guy I want to make a fight with and have the right amount of time to promote the fight.

"I think Conor could return in September, and it could be against one of these guys."