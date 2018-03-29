Darren Till has the opportunity to put himself firmly in the frame to challenge for the UFC welterweight title when he takes on number one-ranked fighter Stephen Thompson.

The unbeaten Till has recently been making waves in the 170lb division and will headline a UFC Fight Night event in his hometown of Liverpool at the Echo Arena on May 27.

Victory for the 25-year-old Merseysider, currently ranked seventh by the UFC, would put him in contention to challenge champion Tyron Woodley.

A statement on the UFC's website read: "On May 27, the UFC's first visit to Liverpool, England, will feature a hometown hero, as number seven-ranked welterweight contender Darren Till will put his unbeaten record on the line against two-time world title challenger Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at Echo Arena."

Thompson, 35, has twice taken on Woodley, who fought his fellow American to a majority draw in November 2016 before eking out a decision win in the rematch in March last year.

There had been speculation that Fight Night 130 would take place in Dublin with SBG Gym coach John Kavanagh teasing a main event bout between Till and Gunnar Nelson.

Nelson is on the card in Liverpool where he will take on American Neil Magny.

