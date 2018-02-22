Conor McGregor insists he wants to fight in the octagon again - and even says he put was willing to appear on UCF 222 card on 3 March, but was knocked back.

McGregor hasn't fought in the UFC since winning the world lightweight belt from Eddie Alvarez in November 2016. He lost to Floyd Mayweather in a hugely lucrative boxing match last August and speculation had begun to mount that he wouldn't be seen in an MMA bout again.

But in an Instagram post on Thursday night the 29-year-old Notorious said the he was ready to step into the octagon once more.

He said: "I am fighting again. Period. I am the best at this. I put my name forward to step in at UFC 222 to face Frankie Edgar when Max Holloway pulled out, but I was told there wasn't enough time to generate the money that the UFC would need.

"I was excited about bouncing in last minute and taking out the final featherweight, without all the rest of the stuff that comes with this game.

"Please respect the insane amount of work outside the fight game that I have put in. On top of the fighting. I am here. It is on them to come and get me. Because I am here. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ™."