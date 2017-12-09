Philippine boxing star Manny Pacquiao has confirmed that he has held initial talks with Conor McGregor's camp about a possible fight between the two.

Reigning UFC Lightweight champion McGregor fought the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match earlier in the year, a bout for McGregor recently claimed he earned $140million.

With that kind of money available for a boxing match involving the Dubliner, other fighters are now interested in getting in the ring with McGregor and the former multi-weight champions Pacquiao could be next up.

Speaking to AFP about the possibility of meeting McGregor in the ring, Pacquiao said: "If we can negotiate it, I have no problem. It is OK with both of us."

When asked whether contact has been made between the two camps, he replied: "initially, but we have not yet had any follow-up conversations."

Last month Pacquiao hinted at a possible bout between the two on twitter when he wrote: "Happy Thanksgiving! Stay fit my friend. #realboxingmatch #2018 @thenotoriousmma,"

McGregor meanwhile has yet to defend the UFC Lightweight title he won over a year ago and calls are growing for him to either return to the octagon of be stripped of the title.

Tony Ferguson has been awarded the interim lightweight title in McGregor's absence and is the obvious first defence fight for the Irishman, who has thus far shown little appetite to return to MMA.