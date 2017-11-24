Michael Bisping sees his return to action just three weeks after surrendering his UFC middleweight title as his penultimate fight and "a gift from the gods".

Bisping's year-long reign at the top of the 185lb division was ended at UFC 217 earlier this month when he was choked into unconsciousness by Georges St-Pierre in the third round of their contest at Madison Square Garden.

Refusing to dwell on his New York defeat, Bisping has earned mainstream attention for stepping in to face Kelvin Gastelum on two weeks' notice - following Anderson Silva's failed drugs test - at UFC Fight Night in Shanghai on Saturday.

The 38-year-old has admitted he is already eyeing his final bout when the UFC returns to London next March as his swansong.

Bisping said: "I'm pushing 40, so it's getting up there and it's time to do something else in my life.

"I'm going to do this one and then I'm going to do one more in London in March, and then I'll call it quits.

"That was going to be my plan anyway, but this came out of the blue. It's like a gift from the gods to me, to be honest."

Bisping - who has a record of 30 wins and eight defeats in mixed martial arts, with 20 of those victories coming in the UFC, a record he holds jointly with St-Pierre - is looking for redemption this weekend.

He added: "I can't see why I wouldn't do it. I was bummed out after losing to GSP and this gives me a chance to get right back in there, hopefully get back in the win column and obviously I get paid again.

"I'm close to the end of my career so I get to fight again without going through a two-month-long arduous training camp."

Both Bisping and Gastelum (13-3, with one no-contest) weighed in at 186lbs on Friday.