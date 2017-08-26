Conor McGregor accused Floyd Mayweather of being in "the worst shape I've ever seen" after he outweighed the American by almost four pounds at Friday's weigh-in.



At 153lbs, the Dubliner came in one pound below the light-middleweight limit but significantly heavier than Mayweather, who at 149.5lbs was closer to the welterweight limit at which he has so often excelled.

Around 10,000 spectators, the vast majority of them Irish fans, filed into the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas to watch Friday night's weigh-in.

"He's full of water, that's the worst shape I've ever seen him in," McGregor said. "That's the worst shape I've seen in him. He looks out of shape, I'm going to breeze through him.

"I'm a professional. I make weight. It's sacrifice. It's dedication. It's focus. But I make it. I put in the work as everyone can tell. I'm ready," said McGregor in response to suggestions that he might miss the weight.

McGregor promised he would enter into the ring tomorrow weighing a lot more than Mayweather.

"(I'll be) a lot bigger than him. I'd say close to 170lbs, yes," he said.

McGregor also addressed the composition of the crowd, tilted heavily towards Irish fans of McGregor.

"There's a old saying, you'll never beat the Irish. You can't beat us. We roll in and we take over wherever we want. Las Vegas is Ireland now."

Mayweather stressed that he was relaxed about the weight difference between him and McGregor.

"Weight doesn't win fights. Fighting wins fights," he told Jim Gray. "It won't go the distance. Mark my words," he predicted... The fans can't win the fight for you."