Irish mixed martial arts fighter Joeseph Duffy has signed a seven fight contract with the UFC.

The Donegal lightweight fighter parted company with the UFC in March after coming to a contract impasse with the organisation.

However following further talks between the parties an agreement has been reached and Duffy will now look to improve on his 4-1 record in the UFC.

Duffy's manager Graham Boylan confirmed the deal and told mmafighting.com that his charge was very happy with the 'six-figure' contract.

"[Joe] is happy with the new deal and is looking forward to getting back in and being more active," he said.

Duffy has suffered just one defeat in the octagon since 2014, when he lost on a points decision to Dustin Poirier at UFC 195.

The Donegal fighter famously beat Conor McGregor early in the career of both fighters at a Cage Warriors event in Cork.