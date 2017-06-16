Philip Sutcliffe has seen what Conor McGregor can do in the boxing ring and believes he can shock Floyd Mayweather.

After months of hype and speculation the UFC star and the former world boxing champion have finally set a date.

The showdown will take place on August 26 in Las Vegas and McGregor’s former coach isn’t ruling out a victory for the Irish man.

"Of course McGregor can beat Mayweather, it’s mad for a boxer to think that but anything can happen in the ring, one punch can change everythin," Sutcliffe told RTÉ Sport.

"He is taking on one of the best fighters in the world. Mayweather is a class act. Conor would want to have the right tactics; this will be a tactical fight.

"Conor has to get used to doing the rounds. Mayweather is slick but he has been off the game, Conor is strong and young so you'd never know. If Mayweather thinks he is coming in easy then Conor could catch him."

Sutcliffe’s first encounter with McGregor was when the UFC fighter was ten years old. He arrived at the Crumlin Boxing Club fresh from a session with Crumlin United Football Club. He was a good athlete and a good trainer. Diligent and hard working, he always wanted to do more.

"He was very enthusiastic. He liked the buzz of being around the club. He was very strong, he was a very good puncher, and he took his boxing abilities into the cage.

"He had a great ability to move, he was very flexible and one of those kids who you didn’t have to shout at, he always did what he was told. He was learning his trade and he learned his trade very well. He was like most kids who wanted to learn."

Although in his late teens McGregor opted to focus on MMA, Sutcliffe, a two time Olympian, saw lots of potential in the Crumlin native.

"His strengths were obvious, he was a big digger, he was a beautiful mover, he was flexible in the ring. He could go south paw, ambidextrous and orthodox, that’s what we taught him.

"We taught him to box at Crumlin, to do all these things. He learned his boxing in Crumlin, he learned his cage fighting with John Kavanagh. He is doing everything right it’s fantastic."

Mayweather has come out of retirement to take on McGregor, his last fight was two years ago against Andre Berto.