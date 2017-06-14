Conor McGregor has claimed is fight with Floyd Mayweather "is on", with the latter naming 26 August as the date for a Las Vegas showdown.

In May the Dubliner said he had agreed his side of the deal for the much-talked about and long-rumoured bout and that it would be confirmed once his opponent ironed out his stipulations.

THE FIGHT IS ON. pic.twitter.com/KhW0u3jRft — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 14, 2017

The 28-year-old is the biggest pay-per-view draw in UFC's mixed martial arts while the 40-year-old Mayweather, retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record, is considered one of the finest fighters of all time.

On Wednesday night, McGregor tweeted: "The fight is on."

Mayweather has previosly said that if his comeback was to happen it would almost certainly be against the Irishman: "We have to give the people what they want to see. The fans demand that fight; we have to give them what they want to see to make them happy.

"I think this year I'll be back at number one in Forbes' (list of athletes' net worth), in a matter of time."