The long-rumoured bout between undefeated Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is halfway to becoming a reality after the Irishman signed a deal for the fight, it was announced on Wednesday night.

UFC President Dana White broke the news of a possible bout between the undefeated boxer and the MMA champion during a television interview following the NBAs Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

"The McGregor side is done, I'm starting to work on the Mayweather side now," White said. "I've got one side done. If we can come to a deal (with Mayweather) the fight will happen."

McGregor, who is currently on a break from competitive fighting, then confirmed the deal in a statement released online.

"The first, and most important part of this historic contract has now officially been signed off on. Congratulations to all parties involved. We now await Al Haymon and his boxer's signature in the coming days," the statement read.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

McGregor, 28, is the biggest pay-per-view draw in UFCs mixed martial arts while the 40-year-old Mayweather retired in 2015 with a 49-0 record.

The two sides have been exchanging verbal insults and challenges for several months. The proposed bout would be straight boxing match.

McGregor recently became a father for the first time, with his partner Dee Devlin giving birth to Conor Jack McGregor.