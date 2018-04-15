Shane O’Donoghue’s hat-trick propelled Glenanne to a first EY Hockey League crown and their first national title since 2010 as they came back from 2-0 down at Lisnagarvey to win 4-2 and move out of range of all the chasers.

Their party, though, looked to be put on hold as Daniel Nelson and Andy Williamson gave Garvey an early lead.

O’Donoghue’s penalty stroke got Glenanne on the board before half-time and then levelled the game in the third quarter.

Two goals in a six-minute spell in the final quarter broke the game in Glenanne’s favour with Shannon Boucher finishing off a classic counter-attack before O’Donoghue flicked into the top corner to make the game safe.

The result put them 10 points clear of second placed Three Rock Rovers who have three games left to play, meaning no side is in a position to catch them.

It completes a dominant campaign in which the Glens won 13 of their 16 games played so far, going unbeaten to date, winning numerous games from behind and they will take up a European berth as a result.