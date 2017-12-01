Ireland goalkeeper David Harte is once again in the running for hockey’s World Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Harte has claimed the prize for the last two years.

He said: "I’m absolutely thrilled to be nominated. This is the third year in a row for me and each year the feeling just increases, knowing what a prestigious award it is.

"It’s been a great year, qualifying for the World Cup with Ireland and being named GK of the tournament at World League 2.

"It would mean everything to win, I dedicate my life towards goalkeeping and hockey, and it’s something I love to do".

This year, Harte will compete in the hugely competitive category against Quico Cortes of Spain, George Pinner of Great Britain, current European silver medallist with Belgium Vincent Vanasch, and Olympic gold medallist Juan Vivaldi from Argentina.