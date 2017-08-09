Ireland coach Graham Shaw has announced his 18-woman squad that will compete at the Rabo Eurohockey Championships in Amsterdam this August.

The competition runs between 18 and 27 August offers a return to the top table of European hockey for the Green Army, who earned promotion two years ago following an undefeated run in Prague.

Ireland are faced with a tough group and they will take on the world number two England and Rio Olympic bronze medallists Germany, as well as a talented Scottish side, in Pool B.

Ahead of the tournament the side will travel to play a training match against Belgium in on 14 August.

Shaw’s side has few changes from that which finished seventh at World League in South Africa during the summer and he’ll be hoping they can find the flare that led them to the position of joint third highest scoring team in the tournament.

"We are very keen to improve upon our performances from South Africa and we are very excited with the challenges that present ahead," said Shaw." Squad selection is always difficult around major competitions and this was no different.

"We are in a very difficult group with England, Germany and Scotland and we will prepare for each game accordingly. Any International tournament in Holland is always brilliantly run and we can’t wait to get over there and get started".

Ireland take on England on 19 August, Scotland are up next the following day and then Germany round out the pool campaign on 22 August. Crossover and classification matches are due to be played on 24 and 26 August.

Ireland squad: Grace O’Flanagan, Hannah Matthews, Zoe Wilson, Shirley McCay, Ali Meeke, Elena Tice, Chloe Watkins, Katie Mullan, Gillian Pinder, Anna O’Flanagan, Sinead Loughran, Nikki Evans, Nicci Daly, Deirdre Duke, Emily Beatty, Roisin Upton, Yvonne O’Byrne, Clodagh Cassin